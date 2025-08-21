Spartan Nation

Opportunities for a Signature Win for MSU, Jonathan Smith

As Jonathan Smith tries to build Michigan State back up, the Spartans are going to need a win they can hang their hats on after the season.

Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith talks the media on the first national signing day for college football recruits Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith talks the media on the first national signing day for college football recruits Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
As the start of Jonathan Smith's second season at Michigan State draws closer, one of the big things Smith and the Spartans need to check off is the necessity for a big win.

Since the 2021 season, the Spartans have not been able to grab many inspiring victories. In the past three years, MSU is 1-10 against ranked opponents and is 0-3 against Michigan. Something is going to have to change for Smith's program to gather some more momentum. MSU has also gone 0-3 when it's had the opportunity to become bowl eligible.

That being said, MSU is going to have several different opportunities to pick up signature victories this fall.

Road games

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Michigan State takes on USC there on September 20.

Finding a way to take some more games away from Spartan Stadium will be a must for MSU this year. Over the past three seasons, MSU is 3-12 in road games and hasn't won multiple games away from home in any of them.

Teams MSU faces on the road: USC (Sept. 20), Nebraska (Oct. 4), Indiana (Oct. 18), Minnesota (Nov. 1), Iowa (Nov. 22).

MSU also takes on Maryland in Detroit at Ford Field on Nov. 29.

Those first three road games in particular can serve as big opportunities. USC and Nebraska are both blue bloods of the sport, and a victory over either can help bring back some respect. Then there's Indiana, which is coming off its best season in program history last year and made the College Football Playoff.

Boston College

MSU RB Nate Carte
MSU RB Nate Carter runs the ball during the first half at Alumni Stadium.

Non-conference games against other power conference teams are also a great time to make a statement. MSU fell just short against Boston College in a 23-19 game last year, but this time will get a chance to avenge the loss in front of a home crowd this season. This meeting in Week 2 could very well set the tone for the Spartans' season, as well.

It's likely not a coincidence that the last time MSU beat another out-of-conference Power Four team during the regular season was in 2021. That was a convincing 38-17 win at No. 24 Miami (FL). In games like that since, it's been losses on both ends of a home-and-game against Washington and then the defeat at Boston College last fall.

Ranked opponents

Penn State QB Drew Alla
Penn State QB Drew Allar passes the ball while pressured by Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Zion Young during the first half at Ford Field.

Once again, this is a spot where MSU has really struggled in lately. The Spartans last defeated a ranked foe in November 2022, against No. 16 Illinois. Since then, Top-25 opponents have won eight straight games against MSU.

Ranked opponents (AP) on MSU's schedule: No. 20 Indiana (Oct. 18), No. 14 Michigan (Oct. 25), No. 2 Penn State (Nov. 15).

Trophy games

Paul Bunyan Troph
Michigan State players celebrate the 37-33 win over Michigan by raising the Paul Bunyan Trophy at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

After the 2021 season, MSU was in possession of all three of its rivalry trophies. One season later, the Spartans lost all three of them and they haven't been able to get any back ever since.

The most important, of course, is the Paul Bunyan Trophy against Michigan, but there's also the Land Grant Trophy (Penn State) and the Old Brass Spittoon (Indiana). With those three teams also being the three ranked teams on MSU's schedule, it'll be a challenge for the Spartans to fill up their trophy case again.

Old Brass Spittoo
Indiana's Donaven McCulley celebrates with the Old Brass Spittoon trophy after beating Michigan State on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Jacob Cotsonika
