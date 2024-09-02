MSU Coach Smith Wants Spartans' Defense to Play Aggressively but Smart
Michigan State’s offseason was filled with replenishing talent the roster lost to the transfer portal.
Coach Jonathan Smith and his coaching staff also installed new schemes and ideologies for the football program during the summer. Michigan State’s opening matchup against Florida Atlantic gave Smith and Michigan State the first chance to compete against another football team in a meaningful game.
The season's first game is often filled with mistakes as teams play in a live game for the first time in months, usually with new players on the team. This was especially true for Michigan State, who had new players and a new coaching staff on the field against Florida Atlantic. The continuity that comes with a team used to playing each other was not there for the Spartans against the Owls.
While Michigan State’s offense struggled across the board, its defense played well overall. However, as well as the defense played, it also had room for improvement after being penalized numerous times. Michigan State’s penalties on defense were costly.
Smith said after the game that while he appreciates the defense's passionate play, he plans to work with them on playing responsibly.
“We have just got to keep coaching it–how we finish plays,” Smith said. “Again, just gaining some awareness. We need them playing with energy but, at the same time, not such out of whack that they can’t have some awareness with how we are finishing plays.
“Whether we are talking on the sideline, on the quarterback sliding, we have got to be great with our hands. We got an illegal-hands-to-the-face [penalty]. We got, like I said, on the horsecollar [penalty]. So, a lot to tighten up.”
Michigan State opens up Big Ten play with a road matchup against Maryland on Saturday. The Spartans will enter that game with nearly as many questions as they did leading up to the opening game against Florida Atlantic. What is not in question is that Michigan State must improve in many areas and cut down on the penalties heading into Smith’s first Big Ten game.
If it does not do so, Michigan State could have a long season ahead.
