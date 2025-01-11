MSU Football 2025 WR Collier Ready to Shine Early
As I've reported, 2025 Michigan State wide receiver Braylon Collier is a special talent. His work ethic is elite and his playmaking ability -- route running, speed, a large catch radius, and after-the-catch moves.
The Perkins product is an early enrollee, and he has a chance to do big things in East Lansing. Early, too. Wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins, one of the foremost recruiters and talent developers of the position in the whole country, recruits to his standard. Collier is that standard.
Hawkins told reporters this fall that he recruits through the lens of his own NFL experience.
"I can't help it, I mean, I think sometimes maybe as a fault," Hawkins said. "But knowing what I know and the guys that I've been around and the rooms that I've been in during my nine-year career playing, being around some great quarterbacks, [Marsh and quarterback Aidan Chiles] have the gifts and the talent to play at that level."
As 247Sports' Corey Robinson wrote, "Being a technician who prides himself on always finding ways to get better led him to play for wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins, who is known as a coach who looks to make sure his receivers are constantly working on their games to eliminate weaknesses while improving what they already do well.
"Getting to Michigan State as an early enrollee allows Collier the opportunity to go through winter conditioning and add some more strength and muscle to his frame to get prepared for the jump up to the Big Ten, a conference known for being more physical than most. Working with Hawkins and the other wide receivers and quarterbacks will also allow him the chance to improve his game as a pass catcher, which is way ahead of the curve for most high schoolers coming into college."
Collier owns numerous Ohio high school football records. His 56 touchdowns are fourth all-time in OHSAA history, his 25 touchdowns in a single season are tied for fifth, and he has the most receiving yards in a Division 4 state championship game with 207.
In East Lansing, Collier has the chance to be the next great Hawkins wide receiver.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.