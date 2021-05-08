MSU Football: Brian Lewerke, Matt Seybert Debut in The Spring League

Former Michigan State football players Brian Lewerke and Matt Seybert debuted in The Spring League on Thursday night.

East Lansing, Mich. – Two former Michigan State football players were back on the field Thursday night as The Spring League opened its 2021 season.

Quarterback Brian Lewerke led the Alphas past the Aviators with a 23-9 victory, while tight end Matt Seybert helped the Conquerors defeat the Linemen, 27-20.

Lewerke completed 8-of-16 passes for 77 yards with one interception and rushed four times for 21 yards. He split time with Vad Lee, a former James Madison QB, who finished 5-for-7 for 24 yards.

Seybert played but didn't haul in any passes, and special teams stats were not available.

The Spring League debuted in 2017 and is a developmental football league for individuals around the United States and beyond, featuring eight teams competing in a six-week regular season in two cities. The North division plays in Lucas Oil Stadium, whereas the South Division resides at Rice Stadium.

Since going undrafted, Lewerke and Seybert have yet to find a home in the NFL. Both players attended Michigan State's 2021 Pro Day in East Lansing after last year's event was canceled due to COVID-19.

Lewerke spent time in New England before being cut in training camp; however, the Patriots brought him back and released him again prior to the season starting.

Seybert transferred to MSU as a walk-on flipping between two positions in tight end and defensive end. He focused on offense as a senior in 2019, recording 26 catches for 284 yards and three touchdowns.

