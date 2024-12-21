MSU Football Loses WR to Bill Belichick, UNC
Former Super Bowling winning legend and head coach Bill Belichick has joined the college ranks, taking the head coaching job at North Carolina this month.
Having taken the job amid the transfer window, Belichick would seemingly be at a disadvantage, wrote the Athetic's Sam Khan Jr.
"By December, college personnel staffs have spent months scouting other college rosters to identify players they want, not unlike scouting departments at the professional level in free agency," Khan wrote. "Several players who entered the transfer portal Monday have already committed to their new schools. Even new college coaches, if they came from another school, have institutional knowledge of what’s available. ... Belichick may not have that luxury, but he and his staff need to evaluate the available talent and mobilize quickly. That process has apparently already begun. Penn transfer running back Malachi Hosley, a former FCS freshman All-American who ran for 1,192 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore, posted Wednesday that he was offered by the Tar Heels. ... Official visits for transfers usually last a day, not unlike a free agent visit in the NFL.
" ... Fortunately for North Carolina, the portal, which already has more than 1,000 FBS players in it, will remain open until Dec. 28. Players in the College Football Playoff or late bowl games will have an additional five-day window after the conclusion of their season to enter the portal. And the portal windows are only for entry; players are free to take their time to choose their new school. So opportunities abound for player acquisition."
Of course, one cannot discount the obvious -- the Belichick name and brand is one heck of a recruiting tool in itself. Think of his effect on the Tar Heels to be like Deion Sanders' at Colorado, but likely to be even better. Belichick is sure to have a far better Year 1 as a superior coach and one that is inheriting a far superior roster and NIL war chest. Consider his staff, too.
The Tar Heels might be the most coveted place to be right now, all told. Especially for those that want to get to the NFL. Michigan State wide receiver Aziah Johnson, who was in the portal, committed to the Tar Heels on Friday, per multiple sources.
It marks a big loss for the Spartans, as Johnson was very promising in his limited time in the green and white. He looked to be a sure threat alongside Nick Marsh and others for Aidan Chiles to target.
The Spartans have targeted the wide receiver position in the transfer portal, knowing this would likely be the case. They added Kent State's Chrishon McCray and Middle Tennessee's Omari Kelly to add to the depth of the room.
