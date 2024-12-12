MSU Football Offers Intriguing Edge Rusher
With the departure of Khris Bogle and the need for more pass rushers, Michigan State will be targeting the defensive front and looking to bolster what was an anemic pass rush in 2024.
The key will be the standup rush end position from masterminds Joe Rossi and Spartans rush ends coach Chad Wilt. A player the Spartans have offered early in the transfer portal window is Coastal Carolina edge rusher Clev Lubin.
Lubin seems to be the perfect fit to play the rush end, at 6-foot-3, 260 pounds. He is a redshirt sophomore, so it is not like he will be a one-year plug-and-play that puts the Spartans back into this similar situation next season.
247Sports' Brendan Sonnone considers Lubin one of the more intriguing prospects in the portal.
"Clev Lubin should garner a good amount of interest at the P4 level," Sonnone wrote. "He was super productive after transferring up from the JUCO ranks with 43 QB pressures (7 vs. UVA) and 9.5 sacks. Lubin's frame looks a little more on the sawed-off side even though he's listed at 6-3, but he has good balance and a nice first step to make him a productive pass rusher."
Lubin is the No. 12 edge in the portal and No. 105 overall prospect, per 247Sports.
The rush end position is one of the hallmarks of Rossi's defense at Michigan State. Wilt spoke about it this spring. The position is a response to the modern football offense, and the trends in offense, that make it difficult for edge rushers to handle the responsibilities required of them in a three-point stance.
"So now we can do that from a two-point, and you don't know offensively that, 'Okay, hey, we're gonna be in our pressure package or we're gonna be in our base package here -- base calls,'" Wilt had said. "So I think just allow those guys the freedom and flexibility, but then it also gives us, I think, another set of eyes that can see, right? Instead of having four guys down -- and those guys, once they put their hand in the stance, you can see a whole lot.
"And then, those guys for the rush ends, it that allows them to take a little bit of stress and pressure off the backers. 'Hey, what's the backfield set that they're in? Where are the tight ends' alignment? What are the details of the tight ends' alignment? Hey, the back moved, the back flipped sides.' Now, our rush ends can make some of those calls, and now, the backers don't have to."
