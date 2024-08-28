MSU Football's Joe Rossi: Worried, But In A Good Way
Michigan State defensive coordinator Joe Rossi is worried.
Not worried about his defense being unable to handle Florida Atlantic. Not fearful. It is like eustress versus distress (if you paid attention in health class) -- Rossi is worried for the right reasons. He is a perfectionist who pays close attention to detail. It's a good kind of worry.
It's like Hall of Fame basketball coach Bobby Knight, famed "rabbit hunter" whose "rabbits" consisted of the small details instead of the elephant in the room. For the Spartans' new defensive coordinator, it is all about preparation.
"If you knew me, I worry about everything at all times," Rossi told reporters at Tuesday's media availibility. "I think that's what most defensive coaches are like. Offensive coaches are a little more laid back than the defensive guys. So I worry about everything at all times. For me, it's like I'm not wishing the day to be here. We need the work days. So don't wish time away. Today was a big day for us in terms of work. Tomorrow's another big one for us. Friday is we're putting it all together, so we're excited for the opportunity to go play. It's hey, let's get out there and see what we have and see the how the guys respond in game situations and lets coach our butts off. That's kind of the process, if we do that for long enough, we'll eventually get to the point where we feel really good."
A week after Florida Atlantic, the Spartans have their first conference opponent in Maryland.
But --
"I'm not worried about Maryland," Rossi said. "For us it's been a constant evaluation from the spring through training camp. What can we handle, what can't we handle. Each game is its own entity. ... For us, it's about going out and executing our calls, flying around the ball and everything [FAU throws] at us that we might not be able to see. And then we'll come back, look at it, and see what we need to do for the next one."
Rossi, like the rest of the coaching staff and players, is taking the 2024 season one day at a time.
