MSU Football's Jordan Turner Notes Unique Trait of LB Room
Michigan State linebacker Jordan Turner was one of a handful of linebackers that defensive coordinator Joe Rossi was able to land from the transfer portal.
The transfer portal haul helped give the Spartans arguably their deepest and most talented position group as well as one of the best linebacker rooms in the Big Ten conference. Turner was one of the neon names of the transfer class, along with Wayne Matthews III.
The linebacker room has been a big talking point as the season approaches. Cal Haladay, Matthews, Turner, Jordan Hall, Marcellius Pulliam -- they all seem to be viable options for Rossi's defense.
"Linebacker is a unique position, and in our room we got guys, you know they have strengths in a lot different areas," Turner said. "Not everybody's the same but, you know when you look into our linebackers room you see a lot of stuff that you can learn from each other. So we all learn from each other, we all got our strengths and we all try to learn from each other. Which makes our room so much stronger each day."
There is a good chance that Turner and Matthews share the field together. They could arguably be the two best linebackers on the team. Whoever plays the Mike position and whoever ends up in the Will spot is still undetermined. Nonetheless, while the two could be a dangerous duo in the middle of the second level, the groups' chemistry could ensure that any pairing will find success this season.
"We be on the same wavelength, so you know we be playing off of each other, we be talking," Turner said. "But also, all the linebackers we also play together well. Like you could see me with the young guys, you could see the young guys with the old guys. We've just learned to play with each other, we all close up there, we all could be friends. It's really fun playing with every linebacker."
Rossi's room is built to last. It is also built for versatility.
"When we first got here, I think there was like four active guys on the roster when I was going over things," Rossi told reporters last week. "We went out and got some transfers, some guys that have played football. The cool thing is I think there's a mix of abilities, I think there's a mix of ages. You know, we've got a guy who's in his last year, a guy that's got two years left, a guy with three years left, and we got a guy with four years left. And that was kind of important to us, that it wasn't three guys with a year [left] because all you're doing is creating your own problems for the next year. ... It's a good group."
