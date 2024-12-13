MSU Football Targeting Massive Transfer WR
The Michigan State Spartans' wide receiver room could look a bit thinner with key players like Jaron Glover, Aziah Johnson and Jaelen Smith in the transfer portal.
For the Spartans to be transfer portal winners, they need to address the position. It's not about filling roster spots, either. Finding quality impact players to surround No. 1 wide receiver Nick Marsh and give quarterback Aidan Chiles more options downfield should be a top priority.
It's like the NFL -- you surround your franchise passer with two things: weapons and protection. Finding a No. 2 wide receiver that can match Marsh's talent is a tough ask, but Nebraska's Malachi Coleman could be the answer.
Coleman recently entered the portal, and the 6-foot-5 dynamo is considering the Spartans, as 247Sports' Allen Trieu reported. Coleman is a specimen, a rare and unique blend of size and explosive speed. Reading his scouting report from 247Sports' Gabe Brooks from 2022, there is little left to imagine about what he could accomplish on the field.
"Tall, long, and lean with significant frame space," Brooks wrote. "Narrow through the core but plenty of room to add needed mass. ... Height, reach, and athleticism foster ball-winning ability on offense. Big-play machine with 33.0 yards per catch and 10 of 17 receptions going for touchdowns. Open-field top gear pulls away from defenders. Rare multi-sport athlete in regards to physical tools and sizzling track data. Posted at least 10 sub-11.00 100s and at least four sub-22.00 200s in junior track season. Ripped PRs of 10.46 and 21.31, along with a 46+ triple jump. Qualified for state in all three events, finishing second in the 100 and 200 and third in the TJ. Also plays basketball.
"Needs significant mass addition to maximize effectiveness at the line of scrimmage, particularly vs. the run. Somewhat narrow build could relatively limit bulking capacity. Needs to expand move set to increase pressure rate. Wins matchups with athleticism and effort to this point. Unique, high-ceiling football player with outstanding athleticism and physical tools. May need some time to physically and technically develop, but potential is through the roof. Projects as a high-major recruit with the long-term upside to get drafted, possibly in the top half."
Players like Coleman don't grow on trees. Those tools and traits are incredibly rare. And valuable. Coleman, under Courtney Hawkins' tutelage and next to Marsh, would be nearly unstoppable in East Lansing.
The Spartans should throw everything they have to get Coleman.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
