MSU Football Will Get Plenty Out of Backup QB
Tommy Schuster was a Michigan high school football hero, leading Chippewa Valley High School to a Division I state title in 2018. Schuster then quarterbacked FCS North Dakota for five seasons. He left with school records in career passing yards (9,075), pass completions (843), and passing touchdowns (63).
Playing for Michigan State in his last year of college football, Schuster will have a very different task. He will play backup to Aidan Chiles, star of the Spartans' winter transfer portal haul. Spartans offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said that Chiles could learn from Schuster the same way he learned from DJ Uiagalelei last season at Oregon State.
"I think he sees when Tommy goes out there. He knows he's started, he's played a lot of games, how each rep in camp matters and just the detail," Lindgren said on Thursday. "The difference between executing the play and creating a big play or something like that and missing it is so small at this level. I think he's seen that and heard that a little bit from Tommy."
Chiles himself said Schuster was his "dog" and gave praise to the veteran on Thursday.
"He's cool. He don't miss, that's 'Touchdown Tommy.' I like Tommy," Chiles said. Especially like, him being experienced and everything, it's really good having him just him knowing what he sees. He's a quiet dude but when you talk to him he's real cool."
"I want him to be totally ready. He had a nice day today, not going to change the offense if he's in the game. He'll be able to operate at a high level, that's what we're expecting from him," Smith said.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith will rely on Chiles to kickstart a Spartans offense that has a lot of potential on paper coming off a season that saw one of the weakest in program history. While Schuster will be important as a veteran mentor, Smith is also comfortable if an emergency situation forced Schuster onto the field.
"I want him to be totally ready," Smith said on Tuesday. "He had a nice day today. ... He'll be able to operate at a high level, that's what we're expecting of him."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.