MSU Hosted Elite SEC DB
The Michigan State Spartans have several defensive backs in the transfer portal, but that won't be the only reason why they target the position heavily. Or, at least, should.
Injuries ravaged the green and white secondary in 2024 and it was apparent when one saw how poorly it played the pass. Star transfer Ed Woods did not live up to the hype, and Charles Brantley emerged as the team's best cornerback.
Now, Brantley is in the portal along with other defensive backs Jaylen Thompson, Brandon Lewis, and Philipp Davis. The Spartans could be getting a big upgrade, however.
Mississippi State transfer Brice Pollock visited the Spartans on Wednesday per 247Sports, and he is the No. 3 cornerback in the portal. He was a Mel Tucker recruit in 2022 and even visited East Lansing on an official.
"A longer outside cornerback prospect that spent much of his senior season working out on an island in one of the Peach State’s higher classifications," 247Sports' Andrew Ivins wrote. "No verified measurements available, but appears –on tape– to be over 6-foot with some additional length in the arms. Well-versed in how to play press-man coverage and has a ton of success jamming wide receivers of all different sizes at the line of scrimmage. Isn’t one to put his hands away as routes progress and tends to get very aggressive at the catch point.
"Might not be the quickest defender, but has verified straight-line speed (ran first leg of a 4x100 team that captured gold at states as a junior) and is able to close gaps in a hurry. Picked off four passes as an 11th grader and two more as a 12th grader. Was also able to make an impact on Friday nights as a wide receiver. Will likely need some seasoning once he arrives at the college of his choice, but has what it takes to eventually emerge as multi-year starter at the Power Five level given reach, ball skills and valor as an open-field tackler. Should thrive in a defensive scheme that wants to play bump-and-run coverage out by the numbers."
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound cornerback would be a major transfer portal win for the Spartans. How likely their chances are is unknown. Without a cornerback coach, since Demetrice Martin recently left for UCLA, the green and white's pull could be lacking.
The interest in Pollock fits a trend for the Spartans so far -- they are targeting former blue-chip defensive backs with SEC pedigree. Alabama transfer Jahlil Hurley will reportedly visit on Friday.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
