MSU Loses Starting Offensive Lineman in Victory Over Prairie View A&M
Michigan State beat Prairie View A&M by a score of 40-0 to move to 3-0 on the season.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith and the Spartans are slightly ahead of schedule, as they are now halfway to having enough wins to be invited to a bowl game later this season potentially. Considering the preseason predictions and projections surrounding Michigan State, Smith and his coaching staff are undoubtedly content with where the Spartans currently sit.
With every win, Michigan State seemingly loses a player they will all but surely need over the next few weeks. The Spartans will need all the help they can get over the next few games as they play multiple teams ranked in the top 25.
After Michigan State lost offensive lineman Kristian Phillips to an injury, offensive lineman Gavin Broscious filled the void left at right guard by Phillips’ injury. It would be short-lived as Broscious would also get injured. In Michigan State’s game against Prairie View A&M, Broscious suffered what looked to be a brutal leg injury and had to be carted off the field.
While there is no official word on his injury yet, Smith spoke honestly after the game, saying the injury did not look good, meaning it is likely a serious one.
“I don't have an update on Gavin [Broscious], but that didn't look good, and now it is next man up," Smith said after the game. "We have some younger guys that got in the game for the first time with an opportunity. We'll get you an update on that when we know.”
Michigan State will travel to the East Coast for the second time in three weeks next weekend to face Boston College on the road. Boston College nearly beat Missouri, one of the highest-ranked teams in the country. Michigan State will likely be underdogs heading into that game like they were when they traveled east a couple of weeks ago.
Like their trip to face Maryland, Michigan State has a chance to shock the world, but even more so this time, as Boston College is ranked and Maryland was not. Unfortunately for quarterback Aidan Chiles and Michigan State’s offense, the Spartans must try to pull off the upset without Broscious on the offensive line.
