MSU Opponent Preview: Boston College Offense
The Michigan State Spartans will travel on Saturday night to take on the Boston College Eagles and try to remain undefeated.
It will be an emotional game for the Eagles, as it is the "Red Bandana Game." This game is dedicated to Welles Crowther, a former Boston College lacrosse player and volunteer firefighter who gave his life saving people from the World Trade Center during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
The Eagles have played good football in Bill O’Brien’s first year as head coach. They currently have a 2-1 record and nearly beat a ranked Missouri team on the road this past weekend. This game will be difficult for the Spartans, who are seven-and-a-half-point underdogs on FanDuel.
So, what will Jonathan Smith and the Spartans see from the Eagles under the lights next week?
Let’s break down Boston College’s offense and see how the Spartans can handle it.
O’Brien is an offensive-minded head coach who has spent time in the NFL with the New England Patriots and Houston Texans. He was an offensive coordinator for two stints in New England and a head coach in Houston.
O’Brien is one of the most innovative offensive coaches. He runs a system predicated on his quarterback attacking the middle of the field and going through several reads. He utilizes a lot of pre-snap motion and has done a good job developing quarterbacks in his time as a coach.
The quarterback he has developed so far for the Eagles is Thomas Castellanos, one of the most dangerous duel-threat quarterbacks in the NFL. A UCF transfer, Castellanos has been a major spark for the Eagles’ offense.
Through three games, Castellanos has thrown for 589 yards, nine touchdowns and just two interceptions. He has also rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown.
While he has just two picks this season, Castellanos has put the ball in harm’s way. He threw 14 interceptions in 2023. Michigan State must be opportunistic when they are defending Eagles receivers.
The Eagles’ leading rusher is Treshaun Ward, who has 153 yards and a touchdown this year. Ward had just 21 yards on six carries against Missouri on Saturday.
Ward is more of a receiving back, with 105 yards and two touchdowns through the air.
Kye Robichaux has 121 yards and a touchdown this season, so the Spartans’ run defense will be put to the test by these two talented backs.
The Eagles’ leading receiver is Lewis Bond, who has 156 yards and a touchdown. Bond is a quick route runner with good speed.
Ward, Reed Harris, and tight end Kamari Morales each have two touchdowns on the year. Harris is a big-bodied freshman who should pose problems for the Spartans’ secondary. Morales is an experienced tight end who previously played with North Carolina.
As with many O’Brien offenses, the Eagles are dangerous through the air. The Spartans’ secondary has been good, but this is their toughest test of the year.
Chuck Brantley, Malik Spencer and the Spartans’ secondary must play their best games if Michigan State wants to pull off the upset on the road.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.