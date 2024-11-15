MSU Opponent Preview: Illinois Defense
The Michigan State Spartans hope to close out the rest of their season on a positive note by defeating the Illinois Fighting Illini.
Bret Bielema’s team is 6-3 and has previously been in the AP Top 25. Jonathan Smith’s team is a two-and-a-half-point underdog, looking for two wins in their final three games to reach bowl eligibility.
Illinois will be a tough test for the Spartans. They are sound on both sides of the football, so Smith’s squad must play a complete game to pull off the mild upset.
We have previously broken down the Illni’s offense. You can read that breakdown here.
Today, we will break down their defense.
Illinois’ defense is led by Defensive Coordinator Aaron Henry, who took over before the 2023 season after previous DC Ryan Walters left to take the Purdue head coaching job.
Henry runs a base 3-4 defense and runs lots of Cover 1. His defensive backs are active and stingy, so Aidan Chiles must be smart and not force bad decisions through the air.
The Illini rank 67th in the nation in total defense (366.3 yards allowed per game), 60th in pass defense (211.4), 78th in rush defense (154.9), and 32nd in scoring defense (21.1 points allowed per game). While the Illini give up yards on the ground and through the air, they do not often allow teams to score on them.
Illinois’ leading tackler, linebacker Dylan Rosiek, suffered a broken leg in the Illini’s game against Minnesota and will be out for the rest of the season. Ryan Meed and Malachi Hood should see increased snaps in Rosiek’s absence.
Illinois’s biggest defensive strength is its secondary. Xavier Scott is having an excellent season, with 33 tackles and three interceptions. Because of his great play, he has put himself on NFL Draft boards. Matthew Bailey has 57 total tackles, two passes defended, and an interception.
Defensive end Gabe Jacas has been a force off the edge this season, recording six and a half sacks. Michigan State’s tackles must slow Jacas down to keep Chiles upright in the pocket.
Michigan State will have its work cut out for it facing this Illini defense. Smith and Brian Lindgren’s offense came out of its first bye week with the best offensive performance of the season, so they would certainly like to replicate that as they seek their fifth win.
