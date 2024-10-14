MSU Opponent Preview: Iowa Offense
The Michigan State Spartans are coming out of their bye week, hoping to start the second half of the season on the right note with a victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Michigan State held tough with Iowa last season, coming close to winning and even leading in the fourth quarter. However, Iowa had more talent, which came through at the end of the game.
Michigan State players who played in last year’s game certainly will not forget that game and will want to get revenge.
They will face a tough Iowa team that still has one of the best defenses in college football.
However, today, we are going to focus on the Iowa offense.
The Hawkeyes’ offense has always been a joke across college football. They have struggled to move the ball for as long as Kirk Ferentz has been the coach. However, they have made slight improvements this year.
In 2023, the Hawkeyes ranked last in college football in total offense (235.4 yards per game), fourth to last in passing yards (118.6), and second to last in scoring (15.4 points per game).
This season, they rank 66th in total offense (357.5 yards per game), 117th in passing yards (134.7), and 64th in scoring offense (29.2). While those numbers aren’t world-beating, they did just put up 47 points against a good Washington team.
This offseason, the Hawkeyes hired Tim Lester as their offensive coordinator. Lester has worked with Western Michigan and the Green Bay Packers. His presence has helped the offense look slightly better.
Iowa’s identity remains the same: They will try to wear defensive lines down in the run game and heavily utilize their tight ends.
They have the players to make that happen, too. Kaleb Johnson has been one of the best running backs in college football this season, ranking second in the country in rushing yards (937). He also has 12 rushing touchdowns. He would be the best running back in college football if not for the historic season Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty is having.
Iowa is a professional tight end factory with two tight ends who could be next in that lineage. Luke Lachey and Addison Ostrenga should be a big problem for Jonathan Smith’s offense.
Michigan State fans are well acquainted with Iowa’s quarterback, Cade McNamara. A Michigan transfer, he has thrown for 794 yards and five touchdowns on the season. He was hurt early in last year’s game, so the Spartans did not see much of him.
Outside of a few pieces, Iowa’s offense does not match up well with Michigan State’s defense. If they can stop the run and make McNamara throw a lot, they should have a chance to win.
Easier said than done, of course.
