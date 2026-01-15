How to Watch MSU Hockey's Massive Series vs. Wisconsin

Michigan State hockey is heading into a gotta-have-it type of series over the next two days against Wisconsin.

The Spartans just had to accept a series split with Ohio State last weekend, and the path for them to three-peat as Big Ten regular season champions is beginning to narrow. MSU is currently fourth in the Big Ten standings with 18 points through 10 conference games, sporting a 6-4-0 record.

Respect in the national polls hasn't dropped too much, though. Michigan State is still ranked third nationally in the USA Hockey poll and is fourth in the USCHO.com poll. The Spartans are sixth in the NCAA Percentage Index, or NPI, which is how the at-large teams that make the NCAA Tournament are selected. Wisconsin is second in both polls and third in the NPI.

It's going to be a really, really important series in Madison. Michigan State can surpass the Badgers in the standings if it wins both games in regulation, grabbing all six points. The Spartans would tie them if it has a five-point series, which would be one win in regulation and one victory in overtime or in a shootout. Here's how you can watch:

How to Watch Thursday's Game

Puck Drop: 9 p.m. ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

How to Watch Friday's Game

Puck Drop: 8 p.m. ET

Streaming: Big Ten Plus

B1G+ Prices: $12.99/month OR $89.99/year

More on the Series

Wisconsin is a team that enters this series on a hot streak. The Badgers have won their last five conference games and eight of their last nine overall, the only loss being to defending national champion and No. 3 Western Michigan.

That run began with a sweep over Michigan State in East Lansing. The Badgers had only taken two points against Ohio State, currently in sixth in the Big Ten, the weekend prior, and were going into Munn Ice Arena against a Spartan team with an active nine-game win streak. Wisconsin brushed aside MSU 3-2 during game 1 in regulation, and then won 2-1 in overtime the following day for a sweep and a five-point series.

The Spartans have had Big Ten series against top-ranked Michigan and OSU since. MSU split both of them, interestingly losing at home to the Wolverines and then winning in Ann Arbor the next day. Michigan State won the Great Lakes Invitational in between by taking down both Ferris State Michigan Tech.

After that, the Spartans won game one against Ohio State, 6-2 , scoring three times in 23 seconds at one point in the first period. They struggled to find the net the next day, though, and dropped that one, 2-1.

