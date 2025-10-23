Fab's Five Fantasy Football Tight End Streamers For Week 8: Start Dalton Schultz
Does your normal TE starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five tight end streamers for Week 8!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football TE Streamers Week 8
Cade Otton at Saints (20.7%): Otton has been better in the stat sheets lately, scoring 10-plus points in each of his last three games. The Buccaneers are dealing with numerous wide receiver injuries heading into Week 8, as Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are banged up. As a result, Otton has a chance to see more targets in what could be a high-scoring game against the Saints.
Oronde Gadsden vs. Vikings (18.9%): Gadsden has been on absolute fire (seemingly out of nowhere), scoring a combined 41.2 points in his last two games after posting just 15.6 in his first three contests. He’s also seen at least seven targets in three of his first five games, including in each of his last two. The Vikings have also allowed three tight ends to score double digits since Week 3.
Mason Taylor at Bengals (12.9%): Taylor’s stats have dropped over the last two weeks, but I still like him as a streamer against the Bengals. Their defense has allowed the most points to tight ends, as six have beaten them for double digits. What’s more, three have put up 15-plus points, including two with 20-plus points. With Garrett Wilson banged up, Taylor is in line to see enough targets to produce.
Dalton Schultz vs. 49ers (9.4%): Schultz is coming off his best game of the year, scoring 18.8 fantasy points in a loss to the Seahawks. He has now seen at least six targets in four straight games, and he's had a good floor during that time. With Nico Collins (concussion) injured, look for Schultz to continue seeing plenty of targets from quarterback C.J. Stroud against the Niners this weekend.
Colston Loveland at Ravens (6.3%): Could this be the week we see Loveland have fantasy value? With Cole Kmet injured, the rookie should see more snaps and run more routes in a plus matchup against the Ravens. Their defense has allowed five tight ends to put up more than nine fantasy points, including two with at least 14 points, this season. So, if Kmet is out, Loveland is a viable streamer.