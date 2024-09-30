MSU Opponent Preview: Oregon Offense
The Michigan State Spartans are putting their loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes behind them and focusing on their upcoming game against the Oregon Ducks.
The Spartans will play at Autzen Stadium for the first time since 2014. They lost that game, 46-27, due to a second-half explosion from eventual Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota and running back Royce Freeman.
These two teams last met in the 2018 Redbox Bowl. The Spartans lost that game, 7-6, in a defensive slugfest.
That may not be the case in this game, as the Ducks feature an offense ready to break out.
Let’s break down the Ducks’ offense and see what they could do to the Spartans’ defense.
Will Stein is the Ducks’ offensive coordinator. Stein utilizes a heavy run-pass option offense and likes to take shots downfield with his talented receivers.
Stein’s Ducks rank 35th in the country in total offense (454.0 yards per game), 32nd in points (36.0 per game), and 20th in passing (301.8 yards per game).
These are not spectacular numbers, but the formula is there for the Ducks to be one of the top offenses in college football by season’s end.
Dillon Gabriel leads the way for the Ducks at quarterback. He is a well-traveled player, also spending time at UCF and Oklahoma. He has thrown for 16,057 yards and 134 touchdowns in his career.
The lefty is not the biggest quarterback at just 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, but he is smart, accurate, and does not turn the ball over. He is a mobile quarterback who can also make plays outside the pocket.
The Ducks’ leading rusher is Jordan James, a former four-star recruit. James has 64 carries for 386 yards and four touchdowns. He is a hard runner who can score in short-yardage situations.
Michigan State has been good at stopping the run this season, but James will be another test.
Tez Johnson is the Ducks’ leading receiver, a player who could be an early NFL Draft selection next April. He has 33 receptions for 311 yards and four touchdowns.
Michigan State was just gashed by the Buckeyes’ excellent receivers, so Johnson and Evan Stewart could cause problems for the Spartans on Friday evening.
Jonathan Smith and the Spartans will go to a tough environment in Eugene later this week, and Joe Rossi’s defense must be ready for this Ducks offensive firepower.
