MSU Opponent Preview: Rutgers Defense
The Michigan State Spartans are seeking bowl eligibility as they take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Spartan Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Jonathan Smith's first year coaching the Spartans has not always gone smoothly, but making a bowl game will keep expectations on track. It comes down to the final game of the season, which means a little more for the experienced players in the MSU locker room.
Rutgers has caused problems for MSU in the last few years. The Spartans beat them by a score in 2022 after a late surge, and the Knights pulled off a comeback in 2023.
Coached by Greg Schiano, the Knights will give MSU as much physicality as it can handle and then some. The Spartans’ offense will get a major test from this defense.
Rutgers’ defense ranks 94th in total defense (393.2 yards allowed per game), 100th in passing defense (241.7), 73rd in rushing defense (151.5), and 68th in scoring defense (24.7 points allowed per game).
The numbers are not pretty, but the Knights’ defense should still cause problems for the Spartans’ offense.
The Knights’ defensive coordinator is Joe Harasymiak, one of the brightest young minds in college football. Harasymiak utilizes a 3-4 base defense and likes to blitz often. MSU has struggled against the blitz this season, so they will have to keep Aidan Chiles protected.
Rutgers’ leading tackler is linebacker Dariel Djabome. The junior is a tackling machine with 95 on the year. He has five games of double-digit tackles this season and should do his best to slow down MSU’s rushing attack.
Defensive back Shaquan Loyal might be the team’s best defensive player. The senior is the second-leading tackler (63) and leads the team in interceptions (two). He is also second to defensive back Robert Longerbeam in passes defended (five).
The Knights have a group of good defensive backs who will not let these Spartan receivers get much separation. Chiles must not put the ball in harm’s way against Rutgers, although he has recently done a better job of being smart with the football.
This game is a crucial moment in Smith’s tenure. Making a bowl game with a win keeps expectations on track, but a loss puts them into question.
A tough Rutgers defense stands in the Spartans’ way. Can they make enough plays?
