MSU RB Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams Grateful to be Back in the Big Ten
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith landed one of the best transfer portal classes in the country this offseason.
Michigan State, which has produced many productive running backs in the National Football League, added a transfer running back, Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams, from Massachusetts to pair with running back Nate Carter, who transferred to Michigan State last season.
After a productive first season in East Lansing, Carter is expected to shoulder a high percentage of Michigan State’s carries again this upcoming season. However, Lynch-Adams will eventually have his name called to produce for the Spartans. Coach Smith and Running Backs Coach Keith Bhonapha have expressed confidence in Carter and Lynch-Adams’ abilities.
Lynch-Adams transferred to Michigan State after spending the last three seasons at Massachusetts. However, Lynch-Adams began his career at Rutgers, playing there before transferring before the 2021 season. Now that he is back in the Big Ten, Lynch-Adams has had a chance to reflect on his time at Rutgers. He says he has grown since transferring out of the conference many seasons ago and wishes his younger self would have done things differently.
“Being there at Rutgers at the time, I was kind of getting my feet wet a little bit,” Lynch-Adams said last week. “Me just kind of rushing my process. Just not really understanding that this thing might take a little bit of time. Like Coach [Bhonapha] said, me being immature in a way, where it’s just like, “I want it now, I want it now.
“That way wasn’t my speed or my process. So, me having to understand that once I left that situation, just looking back on it, I should have kind of manuevered around in a different way. Everything happens for a reason. I’m back in a situation that I once was in when I first started my college career [playing in the Big Ten]. That’s a real, big, exciting move for me.”
Smith has done an admirable job of finding talent from across the country to come to East Lansing and begin turning Michigan State’s football program around. While it may or may not be some time before Lynch-Adams gets an opportunity to excel at Michigan State, he arrives in East Lansing a more mature version of himself. He looks to make the most of his second opportunity in the Big Ten.
