MSU's Adams Hiring Paying Off Early
Michigan State's hiring of James Adams out of Wake Forest was crucial. At the time of his hiring, the safeties coach was described by Coach Jonathan Smith as a "great" fit for his staff.
"He has extensive experience coaching defensive backs and has been held in high regard on previous staffs with additional responsibilities as assistant and associate head coach," Smith said. "He will work well alongside Coach Blue Adams in the secondary."
Reggie Wynns of Rising Stars backed up the sentiment that Adams was a star on the recruiting trail -- something the Spartans needed after the departure of Demetrice Martin.
"He’s a strong recruiter, strong communicator, a follow-up guy. He always follows up,” Wynns said, per Allen Trieu of The Detroit News. “He has a phenomenal eye for talent, his personality is outstanding and he’s a great positional coach. He’s the next head coach at somebody’s program. He’s just a great coach and recruiter, and we don’t have too many of both. He’s just an outstanding person and brings a different vibe."
Les Johnson, a Wake Forest insider, per Trieu, said, "From a recruiting perspective, he primarily worked both North Carolina and Virginia; but also had a hand in any prospect in the secondary. There are times he helped at other positions as well when an additional voice was needed."
Those early takes are starting to pay off -- and then some. Adams has expanded his recruiting territory with the Spartans, naturally, and he is already helping the program make big gains with a talented Florida safety in Karaijus Hayes, out of Sarasota Booker High School.
"It has been very nice, Coach Adams is very energetic and always happy to converse with me,” Hayes told SpartanMag's Jason Killop. “He has just been telling me what Michigan State is all about and where I would fit into the program.”
The Spartans like him for his length, physicality and range, and they have worked on Hayes for quite some time now, he said. The Spartans are looking forward to his official visit in June.
“I’ve been talking to the staff for about two months now and they have been on me about coming to see Michigan State in person,” Hayes said. “Also, they’re a school that plays football at a high level in the Big Ten and are a great academic school. I am excited to meet the rest of the staff and see the facilities.”
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
