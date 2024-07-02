MSU's Jonathan Smith Opens Up About Main Hurdles Since Taking Over
Upon arriving in East Lansing, Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith entered a situation unlike any other in college football history. Coach Smith was taking over a football program that once was one of the best in the nation.
However, Smith was taking over a football program in which he and his coaching staff had to pick up the pieces the last regime left behind.
Smith has faced many obstacles since taking over, arguably more than most coaches when they arrive at a new school. While Smith has a history of successfully turning around a football program, the situation he inherited at Michigan State undoubtedly has more obstacles for Smith and his coaching staff to overcome than most college football programs.
The most significant challenge Smith and his coaching staff faced during their first offseason in East Lansing was the mass exodus of players to the transfer portal earlier this offseason. Although Smith and his staff would eventually recover by securing one of the best transfer portal classes in the country, initially, the Spartans had one of the worst transfer portal classes in the country. Michigan State losing nearly 20 scholarship players to the transfer portal immediately posed a problem Smith and his coaching staff needed to solve, which they did.
However, the transfer portal was just one of many obstacles Smith and his coaching staff have faced since arriving in East Lansing. Smith opened up about some of the difficulties he and his coaching staff have encountered when he addressed the media at the National College Showcase at Wayne State University back in May.
“Obviously, learning, building trust with the roster over six months,” Smith said “It takes time to build some trust. That’s been something. Knowing the landscape is continuing to change and having to navigate when there’s still some uncertainty on your roster size and on how this thing is all going to work.”
As Smith and his coaching staff near the first kickoff of their first season in East Lansing, they prepare themselves for every obstacle that may come their way this season. Smith and his coaching staff have proven they can overcome most obstacles that could potentially come their way. Time will tell if they can translate that into wins and a complete turnaround of the football program.
