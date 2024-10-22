MSU's Jonathan Smith's on the Approach Going Into Biggest Game of the Season
There is arguably no football game that is more significant to the state of Michigan than the yearly matchup between Michigan and Michigan State. That will again be the case this season as the two teams face off in what may be the best game between the two teams in a few years.
While it is arguably Michigan State’s most important game this season, Coach Jonathan Smith said he plans on doing many things the same leading up to the game.
“You're building towards putting your best performance, put your best energy ready to go on gameday on Saturday,” Smith said. “Our approach has stayed pretty consistent. We play a game on Saturday, we come in on Sunday and deeply look at it.
“Whatever the score was, we deeply look at it, how to approach it and look at ways we can build off things we gotta get fixed. That was no different yesterday. We're going to put in heavy work on Tuesday, and Wednesday on the physical side, and then it turns into more tightened details mentally as we get closer. I don't have any doubt that our guys will be excited and ready to go Saturday."
Smith, who had never lived in the Midwest before accepting the job at Michigan State, says he knew immediately upon arriving how important the rivalry with Michigan was.
“I definitely felt it upon arrival,” Smith said. “I think I got asked about them even at my introductory press conference. No, I've felt it since getting here and understanding this is an important game, the most important regular season game we'll play. The passion for it, I love being apart of it. Been a part of multiple in-state rivalries. No question it's been well-received on my end. This thing is important.”
While technically, it is a rivalry, it has not been very competitive lately. Michigan State has lost four of the last six matchups against the Wolverines and five of the previous eight. With Michigan reeling, there is no better time than Saturday for Michigan State to announce itself as one of the Big Ten’s most promising teams moving forward.
Smith has already pulled off multiple upsets in his first season at Michigan State. However, none would be more meaningful than beating the Wolverines in Ann Arbor to move to 5-3 on the season and one win away from bowl eligibility.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.