MSU's Jonathan Smith Sets Expectation For Freshmen Early
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith has a lot of freshmen to work with heading into the season. The Spartans have 32 freshmen on the preseason camp roster.
There are standouts, of course. Four-star wide receiver Nick Marsh has garnered much attention as the highest-rated recruit in the 2024 class. Marsh looked good on Day 1 of camp. Physically, he already possesses a frame ready for major college football.
Smith's expectation, though, is grounded and pragmatic.
"Buy in, work hard," Smith said after practice on Tuesday. "A few of them might bring some things to the table earlier than others, which is kind of normal in a freshman class. But yeah, work hard and be contributors," Smith told reporters.
Player development will be the key to success for Smith. Some freshman have shown promise, such as four-star linebacker Brady Pretzlaff of Gaylord, Michigan. Pretzlaff was the No. 44-ranked linebacker in the class, per 247Sports Composite.
Spartan linebacker Cal Haladay had good things to say about the freshman.
"He's exciting, he's grown a lot, and he's gotten a lot better since the spring," Haladay said. "He's a sponge. He's always got good questions. ... From Day 1 of spring until now, the jumps he made is crazy. He's a good player, and I think he's excited about all of this. So I think it's good to have him around."
Pretzlaff will be buried in what is one of the deepest linebacker rooms in the Big Ten. Haladay returns, along with last year's breakout true freshman Jordan Hall. Transfer adds Wayne Matthews III, Jordan Turner, Marcellius Pulliam will all be competitive. Joe Rossi utilizes two off-ball middle linebackers.
However, Pretzlaff points to something larger at play. Smith and his staff are targeting players that are football-focused, tough. Those with an appetite to learn and improve.
One freshman that could contribute is offensive lineman Mercer Luniewski. His brother Charlton is a formidable offensive lineman, too. Four-star Mount Pleasant recruit Andrew Dennis, a blue-chip offensive lineman that flipped from the Spartans to Illinois back to the Spartans, looked the part on Day 1 as well.
Though he won't see the field this season, a long-term freshman who deserves a look will be interior offensive lineman Rakeem Johnson. Johnson is uber-athletic and can likely play both sides at guard.
Smith is not putting too much on his freshman early. He is playing the long game, though if a player emerges as ready, expect them to see the field.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
