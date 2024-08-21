MSU's Top NFL Prospects Ahead of 2024 Season
Although the Michigan State Spartans have not posted great records in the last two seasons, that does not mean they do not have talent on their roster.
Jonathan Smith takes over as the Spartans’ newest head coach after a successful run at his alma mater, Oregon State. Smith and many staff members he brought to East Lansing have been instrumental in developing players into professional talent.
Michigan State has a rich history of putting players in the NFL. Before the 2021 NFL Draft, the Spartans had at least one player selected in 80 straight drafts. Since then, they have had a player selected in three consecutive drafts.
The Spartans have a few NFL-caliber players on this year’s roster. Let’s take a look at the top three players who could hear their names called in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Tight end Jack Velling - The most obvious pro talent on the roster, Velling expects to be one of the top tight ends in the nation.
Velling caught 29 passes for 438 yards and eight touchdowns with Oregon State in 2023. He led all tight ends in receiving touchdowns.
Velling is great in size and moves, unlike most tight ends. Tight Ends Coach Brian Wozniak has developed his position into NFL talent, including Luke Musgrave and Teagan Quitoriano, who were selected in consecutive drafts.
Velling could be the next tight end in the Wozniak lineage.
Defensive back Malik Spencer - Spencer could be Michigan State’s top defensive back in 2024.
The junior out of Buford, Ga., finished 2023 with 72 total tackles, two for loss, and six passes defended. He is one of the top returning defenders on the Spartans in 2024.
Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz listed Spencer as a potential sleeper for next year’s draft. Spencer has excellent athleticism and tackling ability and fits the modern-day NFL.
A big season from Spencer could see him selected early in the draft.
Cornerback Ed Woods - Arizona State Head Coach Kenny Dillingham was shocked by Woods’ decision to enter the transfer portal.
Woods was one of the top coverage cornerbacks in the Pac-12 in 2023. He earned a 76.8 grade in 2023, which ranked seventh among all Pac-12 defensive backs.
Woods has excellent size and coverage skills, which Michigan State has desperately needed for years. If he has a good year in East Lansing, he could end up playing on Sundays next season.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.