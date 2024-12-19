MSU's Turner Made the Most of His Year as a Spartan
The Michigan State Spartans may have missed a bowl game, but there was one resounding positive from the 2024 season.
Fifth-year linebacker Jordan Turner made the most of his one season in East Lansing. After transferring in from Wisconsin, the Farmington Hills, Michigan, made an immediate impact.
Not only was Turner one of the best players on either side of the ball for MSU this season, but he was also named captain before the season. It is an impressive honor for a player to be named a captain after spending less than a year around the team.
It was always Turner’s dream to play for the Spartans, and he took full advantage of the opportunity. While MSU already had talented linebackers on the roster, Turner came in and became the best of all of them.
Turner led the Spartans in tackles with 66. He also posted 11 tackles for loss, a pass defended, two interceptions and three sacks. If there was a defensive play to be made, Turner was making it.
While Turner had no games with double-digit tackles, he made plenty of important plays, like his interception against Ohio State, in which he returned inside the 20 and set up a Spartan touchdown. He had an interception late in the Purdue game when the Boilermakers were driving.
Turner also made several key stops in big moments, including big tackles on third and fourth downs that gave the ball back to the Spartans’ offense. He was not only a talented player but a clutch player.
Turner has since graduated and is now out of eligibility. While it would have been nice for the Spartans to have him for more than one season, Turner lived out his dream and gave the MSU defense everything he had.
Jonathan Smith should recruit more players like Turner: great players on the field, better people off it. The Spartans need leadership while the coaching staff continues to acclimate to East Lansing, and they have several players who can step up.
Turner is now off to the NFL after declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft, but one thing is certain: his time in East Lansing will be remembered.
