Michigan Native Turner Relishing Opportunity as Captain for Michigan State
Linebacker Jordan Turner, a native of Farmington Hills, Michigan, always dreamed of playing for the Michigan State Spartans.
He did not get that opportunity out of high school, so Turner ended up going to play football for the Wisconsin Badgers.
After a productive three years in Madison, Turner entered the transfer portal in December. He quickly committed to the Spartans, looking to fulfill his lifelong dream.
The season will begin next week, as Turner and the Spartans begin a new era under Head Coach Jonathan Smith against Florida Atlantic.
Turner will not only see action on the field often this season but also be a leader. Turner was one of five Spartans to be named captain ahead of the 2024 season.
Michigan State’s media team posted a video of each of the captains speaking about what it means to earn the ‘C’ patch on their jersey, including Turner.
“It means a lot to me,” Turner said in the video. “I’m from Farmington Hills, so I always dreamed of playing here. My opportunity finally came to play here, and I didn’t look back when I came here, so I really appreciate it. It hits deep to the core, and I promise I’m not going to let my teammates down.”
Quarterback Aidan Chiles, running back Nathan Carter, offensive lineman Tanner Miller, and defensive lineman Maverick Hansen were the other four Spartans named captains.
Turner is among a talented, experienced linebacker group that also includes Jordan Hall, Cal Haladay, Wayne Matthews III, and Darius Snow.
Turner expects to be a major part of new Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi’s scheme in his final year of college eligibility. While Rossi often likes his linebackers to thrive in coverage, Turner should still thrive as more of a heat-seeking missile as a run defender.
As a senior and someone who always dreamed of being a Spartan, Turner should be an engine for Michigan State’s defense in 2024. He should provide good play and impressive leadership in his final go-round on the football field.
Turner had a productive career with the Badgers, posting 135 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, three interceptions, and five sacks.
The Spartans have needed good defensive play in recent years, and Turner will hope to lead them to better play as a captain.
