MSU's WR Depth Has Suddenly Become Much More Important
The Michigan State Spartans will play the Boston College Eagles tonight, but will be without a few important players.
According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, the Spartans will not have star wide receivers Nick Marsh and Jaron Glover against the Eagles due to injuries.
Marsh leads the Spartans in receiving, while Glover had started to come on in his redshirt sophomore season. Glover dealt with injuries last season that prevented him from being a bigger part of the offense.
This makes an already tough match-up even more difficult. The Eagles have a tough secondary, and Aidan Chiles must now navigate it without two of his top receivers.
Without Marsh and Glover in the lineup, it’s next man up.
But who are the next men?
The Spartans’ leading receiver in 2023, Montorie Foster Jr., is available and should see many of the targets Marsh would have seen. Foster is a senior who must now take this opportunity to make his impact felt in this game.
Foster must be the game-changer he was expected to be going into the 2024 season.
Aziah Johnson impressed Jonathan Smith and the Spartans’ coaching staff throughout spring and fall practices. He capitalized on that hype last week against Prairie View A&M, catching two passes for 50 yards and his first collegiate touchdown.
The redshirt freshman has just three catches this season, but his first collegiate catch came on a beauty of a throw by Chiles for 22 yards. The two could have chemistry that will need to grow in this game if the Spartans want to pull off a road upset.
Antonio Gates Jr. is the other receiver who could be a factor in this game. The former four-star prospect has not made a major impact at the collegiate level yet, but could do so with this opportunity. Gates Jr. has nine catches for 131 yards and a touchdown in two seasons with the Spartans.
This could also be a game for Chiles to target his tight ends, including Jack Velling and Michael Masunas. As the passing game improves, Chiles could look for his old Oregon State friend more often than he has through the first three games of the year.
It is a huge blow for Michigan State to be without Marsh and Glover in this game, but there are plenty of receivers on this team ready to showcase their talents.
The Spartans will certainly need them, too.
