MSU Football Adds 2026 PWO Commitment from In-State DB

Michigan State has added another player to its 2026 roster.

The Spartans picked up a preferred walk-on commitment from defensive back Luca Genrich. He picked up a PWO offer from MSU back on Friday and announced his college decision on Instagram on Tuesday evening.

One thing worth noting is that Genrich is teammates at Detroit Catholic Central with four-star wide receiver Samson Gash , who is set to make a final decision between Michigan State and Penn State. National Signing Day is Wednesday. Getting Gash's teammate definitely is a positive sign for those reading the tea leaves.

Genrich is listed as a wide receiver and a cornerback, but DCC football's Twitter/X account listed him as a DB when they announced Genrich's PWO offer from the Spartans on Friday.

More on Genrich, Incoming MSU Class

Genrich will always have a little something he can hold over incoming MSU four-star quarterback Kayd Coffman . Detroit Catholic Central and East Kentwood, Coffman's high school, met in the Division 1 semifinals this past fall, and the very first highlight on Genrich's senior season highlight tape on Hudl was of him intercepting a pass from Kentwood. Genrich jumped in front of a dig route and showed some nice anticipation on the play.

The rest of the tape shows Genrich mostly playing outside corner, but there was also the occasional snap at slot corner and safety. What also stands out is the nice form Genrich shows when making some open-field tackles. He squares his body up nicely and knows to go low, but not too low that he's able to get hurdled.

Genrich now joins a list of three other high school cornerback prospects in Michigan State's 2026 class. The other three include: Kelsey Deriso (100th positionally on the Rivals Industry Ranking), TJ Umenyiora (113th), and Jeremiah Favorite (131st).

There are a few incoming transfer portal additions, too. The biggest one is Charles Brantley, who starred in East Lansing before transferring to Miami (FL) after the 2024 season. Now, after only appearing in three games in 2025, he's transferring back to MSU. Brantley was ranked 24th among all corners in the portal this cycle.

Michigan State's Charles Brantley looks on form the sideline after getting injured in the first half of the game against Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Spartans have also added Iowa State transfer Tre Bell. He was ranked 36th among all corners in the portal after starting eight games for the Cyclones this past season.

A reason Michigan State got Bell was the hiring of cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat, who was also at Iowa State this past season. Poteat signed a two-year deal with MSU worth $725,000 total.

Iowa State's cornerback coach Hank Poteat talks to media at the school football facility on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

