Endrick ‘Fumes’ at Real Madrid Shirt Number Decision
It is widely expected that Real Madrid will hand the No. 9 shirt to Gonzalo García, leaving Endrick reportedly discontent with the club’s decision.
The highly sought-after number, which previously belonged to Alfredo Di Stéfano, Karim Benzema and most recently, Kylian Mbappé, is up for grabs in the Spanish capital. Mbappé inherited Luka Modrić’s number 10 this summer, leaving his No. 9 shirt up for grabs.
A year ago, Endrick would have been the frontrunner to become the shirt’s new owner. The Brazilian signed with Real Madrid when he was just 16 years old and arrived at the Spanish capital two years later with the highest of expectations.
Yet now, it is García who is now the favorite to play with the number nine on his back next season. Spanish journalist Alberto Pereiro claims Endrick’s reaction to the decision was not a positive one.
“They told me that Endrick’s face in the locker room was not the best possible,” Pereiro said on Radio MARCA. “It is that to give joy to one you kill another.”
It is no surprise, though, the club reportedly overlooked Endrick for the iconic shirt. The teenager struggled to log consistent minutes in his debut campaign and produced just seven goals in 37 appearances.
García, meanwhile, found the back of the net four times in six appearances at this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup, effectively surpassing Endrick in Xabi Alonso’s pecking order. The Real Madrid Castilla product is in line to sign a long-term contract with the first team and become Mbappé's backup.
The 21-year-old’s rise leaves Endrick with an uncertain future. Although speculation mounted whether the club would sell the striker or at least send him out on loan, it looks like he will stay with Los Blancos to kick off the 2025–26 season.
As for Endrick’s shirt, he will have to keep the No. 16 he wore last season until he can earn a different, better number.