MSU Football Adds Corner from Georgia to 2027 Recruiting Class

Michigan State is beginning to gather some momentum on the recruiting front.

The Spartans picked up their third commitment in three days on Friday. Matthew Brady announced his commitment on Wednesday, Henry Sakalas committed on Thursday, and Friday brought the verbal pledge of Jefferson (Ga.) cornerback Shyne Parham .

What to Know About Parham

Parham popped up on MSU's radar back in May, when it was the very first FBS team to offer him. Other offers came from Kansas State and several Group of Six programs followed later in the month. Parham is ranked 1,457th overall in the class of 2027, 140th among corners, and 152nd among those from Georgia on the Rivals Industry Rankings .

His official visit to Michigan State began on Friday, and it went well enough that he committed on Day 1. Parham also posted a video of the moment he committed right in front of the staff to social media during what appeared to be dinner.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

This is the first get on the trail for new cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat in his time at MSU. Parham is the 10th commitment overall for the program in the 2027 class that is currently ranked 50th nationally and 14th in the Big Ten on Rivals.

The Spartans have three scholarship corners (Charles Brantley, Tre Bell, NiJhay Burt) who are entering their final seasons of eligibility in 2026. Pat Fitzgerald will probably want more than one. Some of the other potential candidates to commit are McEachern (Ga.) prospect Kayden Battle and Blessed Trinity Catholic (Ga.) prospect Noah Willis. Battle visited last weekend, and MSU has a visit locked in with Willis.

Recruiting Georgia

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat observes drills during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

If you haven't noticed by now, Poteat has been focusing on the state of Georgia a lot when looking at corners. Poteat doesn't have any obvious connections to the Peach State (he's never played or coached for a team there), but there has been something there that has caught his attention.

Having that many targets at the same position from the same state is just a bit unusual. It would feel relatively normal if Poteat was zeroing in on players from Michigan, Ohio, or Indiana, but these guys are from another part of the country. Georgia is still one of the best states in the country for high school talent, though. Poteat trying to establish a footprint there can be beneficial for the program both right now and in the long run.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the action going on during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI