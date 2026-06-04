MSU Adds Chicago-Area Defender to 2027 Recruiting Class

Recruiting Chicago is going to be a high priority for Michigan State football moving forward.

That's where head coach Pat Fitzgerald has so many connections from his time at Northwestern. It paid off on Thursday when Nazareth Academy (Ill.) safety/linebacker Henry Sakalas announced his commitment to the Spartans on social media.

Basics on Sakalas

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Sakalas is more specifically from La Grange Park, Illinois, which is in the metro area of Chicago. He was one of the visitors MSU had on campus last weekend and is the first new person from the crop to commit to the Spartans.

His commitment also likely calls off other scheduled visits with Illinois and Nebraska for the next two weekends. Sakalas had some other offers from Minnesota, West Virginia, San Diego State, and plenty of Power Four programs. He's ranked 855th overall in the class of 2027 on the 247Sports Composite , as well as 30th among prospects from Illinois.

Linebacker or Safety?

Max Bullough, Michigan State football's co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, celebrates after a MSU score against USC during the second half on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sakalas is listed as a safety recruit on both 247Sports and Rivals (it's what he's been playing at Nazareth Academy), but it seems Michigan State is going to want him at linebacker. Position coach Max Bullough is listed as the primary recruiter on both sites. Sakalas is also tall enough to play the position at 6'4" and 195 pounds.

He can also hit pretty hard for a safety, which may be why Bullough wants him. Being able to do that and being used to being in coverage certainly seems like the type of player Bullough would go for.

Outlook for 2027 Recruiting Class

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald points while introducing himself to the crowd at a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald was officially hired by MSU on Monday. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The commitment of Sakalas brings Michigan State's 2027 class up to nine. He's the second commitment for Bullough in the last two days, as linebacker Matthew Brady committed to MSU back on Wednesday as well.

Before adding in Sakalas, the Spartans' 2027 class was ranked 52nd in the country and 14th in the Big Ten by Rivals.

Michigan State's co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Max Bullough instructs players during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sakalas currently slots in as the fourth-best prospect on the current commitment list, going off the 247Sports Composite. That puts him behind defensive lineman Ohimai Ozolua (415th overall), offensive tackle Jack Carlson (505th), and interior offensive lineman Grant Adloff (742nd).

Prior to Sakalas' announcement, MSU's class was down at 51st in the nation and 14th in the Big Ten. All eight of the Spartans' commitments thus far are from composite three-star prospects, though. Michigan State is pursuing its fair share of blue-chip guys, but hasn't been able to turn it into a commitment yet.

Michigan State mascot Sparty carries a flag during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI