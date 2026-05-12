MSU Schedules Visits With Two Under-the-Radar Georgia Corners

Michigan State is the very first Power Four program to be in pursuit of a few different prospects from the state of Georgia.

A few days ago, the Spartans sent an offer to Apalachee (Ga.) corner George Murray III. Shortly after that, Murray has scheduled an official visit to East Lansing. The visit is listed for the weekend of June 5-7 per 247Sports .

Cordaro Parham

Additionally, MSU and cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat offered Jefferson (Ga.) corner Cordaro Parham recently. Parham also quickly scheduled his own visit to Michigan State for June 5-7, he confirmed to me.

Poteat and the Spartans are the first Power Four team to get an in on the recruitments of both Murray and Parham, who are both 2027 recruits. Both prospects are currently unranked on the major recruiting boards, but MSU's interest will likely signal to other programs that Murray's and Parham's games are worth watching, especially given how talent-rich Georgia is.

Other Offers

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

While Michigan State is the first truly major program to offer both prospects, the Spartans aren't the only team that has shown interest. Murray has other FBS offers from Arkansas State, East Carolina, Troy, Army, Eastern Michigan, Charlotte, Jacksonville State, and Eastern Michigan. There are also a few FCS offers tossed in.

Parham was more unknown. His only other offers before MSU entered the fold were from FCS Alabama State and Division II Erskine College. Parham was a First Team All-Region defensive back on a pretty good team last season who forced his fair share of takeaways, so it's interesting that it's taken this long for an FBS team to show serious interest.

Michigan State mascot Sparty carries a flag during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

“I was walking down the hall in school with my friends, and when Coach Poteat told me they're gonna offer me, we all started smiling and laughing in excitement," Parham told me about the moment he received the offer. "I quickly had to regain my composure because I was still on the phone with Coach Po."

Wisconsin cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat talks with cornerback Caesar Williams (21) and other players at practice Friday, August 13, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Uwgrid14 | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

CB Situation for MSU

Michigan State has yet to land a cornerback as part of the 2027 cycle at the time that this article is being written. West Boca Raton (Fla.) corner Larry Morgan III stands out as one of the Spartans' other big targets at the position this cycle; he has an official visit scheduled for June 19-21.

The Spartans are going to end up replacing both of their projected starting cornerbacks for the 2027 season. Charles Brantley is a sixth-year senior, and incoming Iowa State transfer Tre Bell is also in his final season of eligibility. NiJhay Burt and Dorian Davis are also both seniors.

Iowa State's cornerback coach Hank Poteat talks to media at the school football facility on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK