MSU's Quindarius Dunnigan on Being a Captain During Difficult Times
EAST LANSING --- Michigan State football is currently 0-3 in Big Ten play and has about as bleak an opponent as it gets coming up next: No. 3 Indiana.
It is times like that where locker rooms can unravel. For MSU, one of the people whose job it is to keep everybody together is captain Quindarius Dunnigan, one of the team's top defensive linemen.
"I'm actually reassured, especially with this week of practice," Dunnigan said when asked about how close the team is after a three-game losing streak.
Full video of that and everything else Dunnigan said can be found below.
Watch Quindarius Dunnigan here:
In addition, a partial transcription of Dunnigan's press conference can be read below.
Transcript
Q: You talk about adversity. I know your faith is strong and even your fraternal bonds. You've seen adversity, but coming from a new place in this culture, what has it been like going through adversity with these young men? And talk about how this bond is compared to the other experiences that you have.
DUNNIGAN: I've seen a lot of adversity in my life in general, playing a lot of college ball, haven't had a lot of winning seasons.
But I mean, the bond, really the biggest thing is just how can guys continue to grow closer together, especially when the things are going bad. Like I've been a part of teams where it was a finger-point kind of atmosphere and it was hard to kind of get over that once that started.
We don't have that kind of environment here and guys really are gelled even stronger together than really I've seen a lot in the past, so.
Q: So with the finger pointing, it's a natural reaction that happens a lot. What makes this so different? Why do you think there's not the finger pointing going on here?
DUNNIGAN: I think it's a trust thing, I think guys really believe. I mean, we're the same team from the first three weeks that... we are the exact same team, like from the very beginning, since August.
We're the same guys that we've talked about. Every word that I've said from since then until now have been consistent and true about what kind of team this is.
It's just guys have to be able to just see it day in and day out and execute and bring consistency with it.
