5 Indiana Offensive Players Michigan State Fans Need to Know
Michigan State's defense, led by coordinator Joe Rossi, has had some real struggles this year. The Spartans' three Big Ten opponents so far have all scored at least 38 points. This coming Saturday, MSU will have to try to stop a loaded Indiana offense that is fourth in the country at scoring (44.8 points per game) and eighth in total offense (502.8 yards per game).
The Hoosiers' offense is coordinated by Mike Shanahan (not the former NFL head coach), who has followed head coach Curt Cignetti since they were at Division II IUP in 2016. Here are five of the best players on his offense.
QB Fernando Mendoza
If Fernando Mendoza becomes the winner of the Heisman Trophy or maybe the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, you should not be surprised. Mendoza leads the Big Ten with 17 touchdown passes this year and has only two interceptions. He has totaled 1,423 yards through the air and adds 133 and two touchdowns with his legs.
A transfer addition from Cal, Mendoza actually already has more touchdown passes this year than he did all of last year with the Golden Bears (16).
WR Elijah Sarratt
One of the players Cignetti brought over from James Madison when he took the IU job, Elijah Sarratt has been a top receiver for the Hoosiers for two years now.
Last season, his 957 receiving yards were the sixth-most in the Big Ten. During Indiana's trip to East Lansing in 2024, Sarratt caught four passes for 59 yards and two touchdowns.
So far this year, Sarratt is fourth in the conference with 533 receiving yards, and his seven touchdowns are tied with Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith for first.
He'll come into Saturday's meeting red-hot; Sarratt has 369 yards and four touchdowns over IU's last three games.
WR Omar Cooper Jr.
Even if you can contain Sarratt, you still have to deal with Omar Cooper Jr., someone who has taken a leap for the Hoosiers this season.
Last year, Cooper was second to Sarratt in receiving yards on the team. That's still the case now, but Cooper is averaging 30 yards more per game. He's played just less than half the games he did last season, but has already generated 78% of his total 2024 output. His 466 receiving yards rank ninth in the Big Ten.
LT Carter Smith
MSU's pass rushers will be facing their biggest challenge yet, as left tackle Carter Smith will be waiting for them.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 313 pounds, he's been one of the best at his position in America. His pass blocking grade on Pro Football Focus (91.1) ranks third among all tackles in the FBS and is the best in the Big Ten. PFF says that he hasn't given up a sack all season and just three pressures in six games.
RB Roman Hemby
Another transfer portal pickup out of Maryland, Roman Hemby has been IU's top running back this season after four total years with the Terrapins.
So far, Hemby has 421 rushing yards on 5.0 yards per carry and two touchdowns. But what also makes him dangerous is that he can be a factor in the pass game coming out of the backfield; he has 119 career receptions and 1,022 receiving yards.
Hemby was also an honorable mention All-Big Ten member twice in 2022 and 2023.
