Live Game Thread: Michigan State at Minnesota
It's getting close to game time, as Michigan State (3-5 overall, 0-5 Big Ten) will try to snap its losing streak on the road versus Minnesota (5-3, 3-2). Kickoff is set for precisely 3:31 p.m. ET (2:31 p.m. local) on the Big Ten Network.
MSU has lost five straight and is 0-3 this year on the road, while the Golden Gophers are a perfect 5-0 while playing at home.
From a purely speculative standpoint, it seems like head coach Jonathan Smith could be coaching for his job in just game 21 with the Spartans, which certainly raises the stakes a little bit.
Game Preview
The critical matchup in this game for the Spartans will be their offense against Minnesota's defense. MSU is already going to be without starting running back Makhi Frazier, starting left tackle Stanton Ramil, and third wide receiver Chrishon McCray. Alessio Milivojevic will also be getting his first career start at quarterback.
Entering Saturday, the Spartans are all the way down at 108th nationally in total offense and are just tied for 77th in scoring. The offense has failed to score more than 20 points in each of its last three games.
As for the Gophers' defense, Minnesota entered Saturday 15th in the country for total defense and was tied for 47th in scoring.
The unit has played especially well at home, only surrendering 12.8 points per game at Huntington Bank Stadium this season.
The more advantageous side of the ball is the Gophers' offense against Michigan State's defense. But that's really just because it is a bad vs. bad matchup, while vice versa is good (Minnesota) vs. bad (MSU).
Entering Saturday, the Gophers are 122nd in total offense, which is the second-worst in the Big Ten (Wisconsin). Michigan State was 84th in total defense.
Neither is really any better in terms of scoring. Minnesota's 23.9 points per game ranks 96th nationally, and MSU's 32.5 points per game allowed is tied for 115th.
During Big Ten play, the 31 points allowed by the Spartans against Michigan are actually the fewest points allowed by the defense.
Live Updates
First Half
First Quarter
