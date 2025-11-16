Michigan State, Jonathan Smith are Out of Chances in 2025
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- The last, itty-bitty amount of hope for Michigan State and head coach Jonathan Smith in 2025 went away on Saturday once the Spartans' 28-10 loss to Penn State went final.
Sure, there was not much left to begin with, but MSU hadn't been mathematically eliminated from bowl contention, at least. It has now.
Michigan State can finish 5-7 at best and will finish below .500 for a fourth consecutive season. That has not happened in East Lansing since a five-year streak from 1979-83. Smith was born in 1979, for reference.
Even if the Spartans somehow upset Iowa on the road and beat Maryland at Ford Field, which very likely won't happen, it still feels like the season will be remembered as a lost one.
What Now?
The speculation of if and when Smith gets fired will continue to rage on, at least until it either happens or until Michigan State athletic director J Batt makes some sort of announcement that Smith will still be the head coach in 2026.
Either way, it's gotten late really early in Smith's tenure in East Lansing.
"We need another year of development of the current roster and a recruiting class to keep this thing getting into a better direction," Smith said after the game Saturday. "I'm still confident in our approach.
"This game's not for the shy. This ain't easy. This is a big-time league. It's competitive and tough, playing big-time coaches and players week in and week out, and we've taken a couple of lumps."
The problem is that there have to be at least some signs that the program is getting turned around for those words to land. When Smith took over at Oregon State pre-NIL and pre-transfer portal, his slow-and-steady approach was much better suited for the environment at the time.
Everything around Smith now doesn't really seem to be working. The offense has been bad. The defense has been better, but it is still statistically bad. The special teams have been bad. MSU's recruiting is below average for the Big Ten, and Smith failed to effectively supplement through the portal last offseason.
Now, with another season that has certainly worsened Michigan State's national image and prestige again, I wish Smith good luck at both retaining his best players and also getting good enough players through the transfer portal to actually compete at a Big Ten level next season.
That's assuming, of course, that he even is granted the chance. It's not outside the realm of possibility that Batt decides to grant Smith's request for another year, since doing so would require MSU to set aside $33 million for Smith's buyout, even more than that for the next coach's contract, and enter the Spartans into a coaching carousel that has a lot of openings and not a lot of great coaches that seem willing to switch teams.
Look at Penn State's search. Indiana's Curt Cignetti, Nebraska's Matt Rhule, and Texas A&M's Mike Elko are all names that have popped up for that vacancy. All three of them have signed contract extensions and appear to be staying put.
That's Penn State, a program that absolutely has more prestige and national relevance than Michigan State. If MSU chooses to look for a new guy, it almost certainly will not be in the running for those A-tier, or maybe even B-tier, coaches.
