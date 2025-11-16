Spartan Nation

Michigan State, Jonathan Smith are Out of Chances in 2025

There's nothing MSU or Smith can do now to save face this season.

Jacob Cotsonika

Nov 15, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith watches his team play against Penn State from the sidelines in the third quarter at Spartan Stadium.
Nov 15, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith watches his team play against Penn State from the sidelines in the third quarter at Spartan Stadium. / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
In this story:

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- The last, itty-bitty amount of hope for Michigan State and head coach Jonathan Smith in 2025 went away on Saturday once the Spartans' 28-10 loss to Penn State went final.

Sure, there was not much left to begin with, but MSU hadn't been mathematically eliminated from bowl contention, at least. It has now.

Nick Mars
Michigan State's Nick Marsh, right, catches a pass as Penn State's Audavion Collins closes in during the third quarter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State can finish 5-7 at best and will finish below .500 for a fourth consecutive season. That has not happened in East Lansing since a five-year streak from 1979-83. Smith was born in 1979, for reference.

Even if the Spartans somehow upset Iowa on the road and beat Maryland at Ford Field, which very likely won't happen, it still feels like the season will be remembered as a lost one.

What Now?

Jonathan Smit
Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith looks on during the fourth quarter against Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The speculation of if and when Smith gets fired will continue to rage on, at least until it either happens or until Michigan State athletic director J Batt makes some sort of announcement that Smith will still be the head coach in 2026.

Either way, it's gotten late really early in Smith's tenure in East Lansing.

"We need another year of development of the current roster and a recruiting class to keep this thing getting into a better direction," Smith said after the game Saturday. "I'm still confident in our approach.

"This game's not for the shy. This ain't easy. This is a big-time league. It's competitive and tough, playing big-time coaches and players week in and week out, and we've taken a couple of lumps."

Jonathan Smith
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith speaks to the media following a 28-10 loss to Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. / Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The problem is that there have to be at least some signs that the program is getting turned around for those words to land. When Smith took over at Oregon State pre-NIL and pre-transfer portal, his slow-and-steady approach was much better suited for the environment at the time.

Everything around Smith now doesn't really seem to be working. The offense has been bad. The defense has been better, but it is still statistically bad. The special teams have been bad. MSU's recruiting is below average for the Big Ten, and Smith failed to effectively supplement through the portal last offseason.

Now, with another season that has certainly worsened Michigan State's national image and prestige again, I wish Smith good luck at both retaining his best players and also getting good enough players through the transfer portal to actually compete at a Big Ten level next season.

That's assuming, of course, that he even is granted the chance. It's not outside the realm of possibility that Batt decides to grant Smith's request for another year, since doing so would require MSU to set aside $33 million for Smith's buyout, even more than that for the next coach's contract, and enter the Spartans into a coaching carousel that has a lot of openings and not a lot of great coaches that seem willing to switch teams.

James Frankli
Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin walks off the field following the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Look at Penn State's search. Indiana's Curt Cignetti, Nebraska's Matt Rhule, and Texas A&M's Mike Elko are all names that have popped up for that vacancy. All three of them have signed contract extensions and appear to be staying put.

That's Penn State, a program that absolutely has more prestige and national relevance than Michigan State. If MSU chooses to look for a new guy, it almost certainly will not be in the running for those A-tier, or maybe even B-tier, coaches.

Jonathan Smith
Nov 15, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith watches his team play against Penn State from the sidelines in the third quarter at Spartan Stadium. / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Smith's future at MSU when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

feed

Published
Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.

Home/Football