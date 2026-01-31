MSU Football Lands Second Commitment of 2027 Class

Michigan State is starting its run of 2027 commitments early.

The Spartans picked up the second commitment of their next class on Saturday morning, as interior offensive lineman Grant Adloff announced that he was committing to MSU via social media. He joins three-star running back Savior Owens on Michigan State's class of '27.

Adloff is a Grand Rapids native, so this is a nice, in-state pickup for the Spartans early in the recruiting process. New head coach Pat Fitzgerald is making recruiting the Midwest a huge priority early in his tenure, and now he has picked up somebody very close to East Lansing.

No major recruiting service has given Adloff a rating yet, but he has caught the eye of several other programs. He had other offers from West Virginia, Western Michigan, Central Michigan, Toledo, and a couple of others.

More on Adloff, Situation for MSU

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 272 pounds, Adloff definitely projects to become more of a guard or a center for the Spartans in the future. He'll have to put on some weight before seeing the field at MSU, but that is nearly always the case for high school OL recruits.

Adloff will soon get the chance to be coached up by new offensive line coach Nick Tabacca, who was most recently the OL coach at Wake Forest from 2014-24. Tabacca has done a nice job at flipping the Spartans' offensive line this past offseason, bringing in some promising transfers at offensive tackle, guard, and center.

Looking ahead at the roster situation for Michigan State, there is definitely a need for the Spartans on their interior offensive line. MSU is set to lose center Trent Fraley and guard Nick Sharpe after the 2026 season. Fraley transferred in this offseason from North Dakota State, and Sharpe portaled in from South Carolina.

In its 2026 class, the Spartans added three-stars Eli Bickel and Jack Ziarko.

There is also some decent depth and other notable pieces on the interior, too. Michigan State was able to retain guard Luka Vincic this past offseason. He was set to take on a starting role for the Spartans this past season before suffering a season-ending injury during the team's game against Youngstown State.

Additionally, the Spartans also have Rakeem Johnson, Andrew Dennis, Antonio Johnson, and Drew Nichols on their interior OL. The offensive line will be an X-factor for Michigan State moving forward, as the unit as a whole has underperformed in recent years.

Michigan State mascot Sparty carries a flag during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

