Projecting MSU's Depth Chart at WR Post-Spring Practice
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Wide receiver is probably the toughest position to gauge right now for Michigan State.
The room is packed full of unproven but potentially interesting and productive pieces. MSU is trying to replace both Nick Marsh (transferred to Indiana) and Omari Kelly (out of eligibility) from last year. Here's how I think the two-deep currently shapes out to be:
Slot Receivers
1- Chrishon McCray (R-Sr.)
After nearly leaving in the transfer portal, Chrishon McCray has a real chance to thrive in offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan's system.
He started here last season and looked like quarterback Alessio Milivojevic's favorite target during this past Saturday's "Spring Showcase." McCray would be my semi-confident prediction to be the Spartans' leading receiver in 2026.
2- Rodney Bullard Jr. (6th) - Tentative
Another player who can operate out of the slot is Rodney Bullard Jr., who can also go out wide and be the Z receiver. The problem for Bullard is that he is still awaiting an NCAA waiver, so MSU doesn't yet know whether he'll be allowed to play in 2026.
If Bullard is not allowed to play anymore, there is a good chance you will see either KK Smith or Braylon Collier shift into Bullard's spot.
X Receivers
1- Fredrick Moore (R-Jr.)
One of the more interesting transfer portal pickups this offseason was Michigan transfer Fredrick Moore. You just don't see too many players flip in the rivalry like that (though MSU's Aisea Moa transferred to UM, as well).
Moore probably came to East Lansing seeking a starting role, and while we didn't see much of him during Saturday's exhibition, I still think he'll earn it in the fall.
2- Jameel Gardner Jr. (R-Sr.)
The newest addition to the receiver room is Jackson State transfer Jameel Gardner Jr., who committed to Michigan State a few hours after the end of spring ball. He had 32 catches, 445 yards, and two touchdowns at the FCS level last season and was once teammates with McCray at Kent State.
Gardner operates out on the wide side and can go up and get the deep ball. For somebody who was still available in April, this was a nice get for MSU.
Z Receivers
1- KK Smith (R-Jr.)
Another transfer portal addition who can take a step forward this season is KK Smith, who was more of a backup at Notre Dame last season. He'll likely be on the other side of the formation, lined up just off the line of scrimmage.
Smith has 11 career catches for 161 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The WR room at Notre Dame was a bit crowded, so keep an eye on how Smith does in a larger role in East Lansing. Smith didn't participate in the 15th spring practice due to an apparent injury.
2- Bryson Williams (R-Fr.)
At the second spot here is redshirt freshman Bryson Williams, who seems to be focusing more on receiver now after coming to Michigan State as a hybrid running back and wideout.
Williams caught a deep pass during the "Spring Showcase" and has been showcased on the team's social media accounts for scoring some touchdowns during other closed practices.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika