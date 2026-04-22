Projecting MSU's Depth Chart at WR Post-Spring Practice

Wide receiver is probably the toughest position to gauge right now for Michigan State.

The room is packed full of unproven but potentially interesting and productive pieces. MSU is trying to replace both Nick Marsh (transferred to Indiana) and Omari Kelly (out of eligibility) from last year. Here's how I think the two-deep currently shapes out to be:

Slot Receivers

Michigan State's Chrishon McCray runs after a catch during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1- Chrishon McCray (R-Sr.)

After nearly leaving in the transfer portal, Chrishon McCray has a real chance to thrive in offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan's system.

He started here last season and looked like quarterback Alessio Milivojevic's favorite target during this past Saturday's "Spring Showcase." McCray would be my semi-confident prediction to be the Spartans' leading receiver in 2026.

Michigan State WR Rodney Bullard Jr. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

2- Rodney Bullard Jr. (6th) - Tentative

Another player who can operate out of the slot is Rodney Bullard Jr. , who can also go out wide and be the Z receiver. The problem for Bullard is that he is still awaiting an NCAA waiver, so MSU doesn't yet know whether he'll be allowed to play in 2026.

If Bullard is not allowed to play anymore, there is a good chance you will see either KK Smith or Braylon Collier shift into Bullard's spot.

X Receivers

Michigan State's Fredrick Moore runs after a catch during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1- Fredrick Moore (R-Jr.)

One of the more interesting transfer portal pickups this offseason was Michigan transfer Fredrick Moore . You just don't see too many players flip in the rivalry like that (though MSU's Aisea Moa transferred to UM, as well).

Moore probably came to East Lansing seeking a starting role, and while we didn't see much of him during Saturday's exhibition, I still think he'll earn it in the fall.

Jackson State's wide receiver Jameel Gardner, Jr., (7) runs the ball during the game against Bethune-Cookman at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2- Jameel Gardner Jr. (R-Sr.)

The newest addition to the receiver room is Jackson State transfer Jameel Gardner Jr. , who committed to Michigan State a few hours after the end of spring ball. He had 32 catches, 445 yards, and two touchdowns at the FCS level last season and was once teammates with McCray at Kent State.

Gardner operates out on the wide side and can go up and get the deep ball. For somebody who was still available in April, this was a nice get for MSU.

Z Receivers

Nov 8, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver KK Smith (11) after scoring against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

1- KK Smith (R-Jr.)

Another transfer portal addition who can take a step forward this season is KK Smith , who was more of a backup at Notre Dame last season. He'll likely be on the other side of the formation, lined up just off the line of scrimmage.

Smith has 11 career catches for 161 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The WR room at Notre Dame was a bit crowded, so keep an eye on how Smith does in a larger role in East Lansing. Smith didn't participate in the 15th spring practice due to an apparent injury.

Michigan State's Andrew Brinson IV CB Bryson Williams, center, catches a pass as KJ Deriso, right, closes in during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2- Bryson Williams (R-Fr.)

At the second spot here is redshirt freshman Bryson Williams , who seems to be focusing more on receiver now after coming to Michigan State as a hybrid running back and wideout.

Williams caught a deep pass during the "Spring Showcase" and has been showcased on the team's social media accounts for scoring some touchdowns during other closed practices.

Michigan State's wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins looks on during the spring game on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King / USA TODAY NETWORK