3 Takeaways from MSU Football's 'Spring Showcase'

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Michigan State fans finally got their first preview of the Pat Fitzgerald era at Spartan Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

It was about as an "April in Michigan" day as it gets: cloudy, windy, and temperatures in the 40s. MSU didn't keep score and would move the ball around during convenient situations, but it was pretty close to feeling like an actual spring game, despite having the " Spring Showcase " moniker. These were some things that stuck out:

Defense Dominates

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans rush end Anelu Lafaele (11) walks onto the field for MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

There was only one touchdown during Saturday's preview --- a 67-yard rushing score by Kenneth Williams . While the defense had its way most of the time, Fitzgerald says there wasn't much to read into one practice out of 15.

"I wouldn't overthink who had highs and lows today," Fitzgerald said. "It was one day of practice. I'd say on Thursday, the offense had more production. So today was a good day for the defense, but yeah, it's definitely a little bit easier in controlled situations for the defense. There's no doubt about that."

Some Injuries Clarify Depth Charts

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans cornerback KJ Deriso runs out of the tunnel for the team's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Some players were in pads for Saturday's scrimmage, which may have helped clarify where some players currently sit on the depth chart at the end of spring ball.

Charles Brantley , the team's former star corner who transferred back this offseason from Miami (FL), was one of the key players who sat out. Tre Bell was the first starting corner on Saturday, but on the other end was Houston Christian transfer Tyran Chappell , who was one of the defensive standouts with a pair of pass breakups.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald patrols the field during his team's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Notre Dame transfer KK Smith , a projected starting receiver, also did not play. Chrishon McCray was still in the slot, but this season might be a bit of a by-committee approach out wide. Bryson Williams caught a deep ball, and we also saw Rodney Bullard Jr. get involved a fair bit. Michigan transfer Fredrick Moore didn't have a reception on Saturday, which felt mildly surprising.

The tight end usage in the absence of super-athlete and Ferris State transfer, Carson Gulker . Kai Rios was getting some run with the first-teamers during warmups and was the only tight end with multiple catches on Saturday.

Depth at RB

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans running back Jaziun Patterson gets a carry during the team's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

One thing that is set to be a strength is the run game. The Spartans have at least four viable options in the backfield right now. That doesn't even include Williams, a kick-return specialist who still popped off the game's only touchdown.

Cam Edwards will be the star; he only got a handful of carries at the beginning and then sat the rest of the way. The battles for RB2, RB3, and RB4 will rage into fall, I'd imagine. Brandon Tullis didn't participate on Saturday, but Marvis Parrish and Jaziun Patterson both provide some interesting things that showed up. The official numbers weren't great, but the stats can be impacted by the "thud" action of the game that included no live tackling.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Mikeshun Beeler (52) runs out of the tunnel for the "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI