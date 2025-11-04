Michigan State to Host Two JUCO Prospects During Bye Week
Recruiting never stops in college football, and Michigan State is set to host two junior college players on official visits during its bye week.
Both players are currently playing for Hutchinson Community College, which is located in Kansas. The Blue Dragons are currently ranked No. 1 nationally in the NJCAA's Division I rankings and are 8-0.
The Players
S MJ Graham
The first player is safety Michael "MJ" Graham, who has confirmed his upcoming visit to East Lansing to Spartan Nation, which will be from Nov. 7-9. Allen Trieu of 247Sports reported the news first.
Graham has had an insane season this year at HCC. In just eight games, he has intercepted six passes, made 28 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and one sack. He is listed at 5-foot-11 and 189 pounds on the school's roster.
According to 247Sports, Graham is the 36th-best JUCO prospect in the nation, ranks third among safeties, and has three stars.
He holds other offers from UCF, Liberty, Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan, FIU, Texas State, and several other Group of Five programs.
EDGE Darius Wiley
Trieu also reported that MSU will be hosting defensive lineman Darius Wiley at the same time as Graham. Wiley is also visiting Eastern Michigan from Nov. 3-5.
247Sports puts Wiley at No. 20 nationally among junior college recruits, which is fourth among EDGE rushers. He has some great size and is listed at 6-foot-7 and 250 pounds on Hutchinson CC's roster.
For his season at Hutchinson, Wiley has racked up seven sacks, 13.0 tackles for loss, and 43 total tackles.
Besides Michigan State and EMU, other offers for Wiley include Boise State, Coastal Carolina, Toledo, Marshall, and several other G5 teams.
MSU Recruiting Outlook
Some more momentum on the recruiting front is critical for the Spartans moving forward. With head coach Jonathan Smith's future being extremely uncertain, that is going to be tough.
As of Monday, MSU's 2026 recruiting class is ranked 38th nationally by On3/Rivals. That puts the Spartans at just 13th in the Big Ten. It is a mild improvement from the 2025 class, which ranked 47th in the country and 14th in the conference.
Still, MSU has been battling off other programs for its top commits. Four-stars Tyren Wortham and Braylon Hodge have both rescinded commitments in recent months. Hodge has since committed to Oregon.
Four-star wide receiver Samson Gash, who attends Detroit Catholic Central (Mich.), is visiting Alabama this coming weekend to watch the Crimson Tide take on LSU.
