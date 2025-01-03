MSU to be Visited by Idaho Transfer TE
I recently reported on Michigan State's need to consult the transfer portal in order to shore up tight end position.
"The Spartans have transfer portal needs, all of which vary in why it is a need. Positional depth, injuries, departures. But what about lackluster play? That title might just go to the tight end group, featuring Jack Velling, Michael Masunas and Brennan Parachek. Velling was highly touted and there were whispers of All-Big Ten nods in his future. He looked lost in the passing game and his blocking left a lot to be desired. The star early on was Masunas -- then he fell to a season-ending injury. The tight end position is supposed to be a big feature of Brian Lindgren and Smith's offense. Michigan State wants to send its tight ends downfield to be playmakers, adding a layer of verticality. It is a huge touchpoint in their recruiting of the position, too."
It looks like the Spartans are doing just that, as they are set to host Idaho transfer Mason Mini on Jan. 3. He is also set to visit Boston College and Wake Forest.
The 6-foot-5, 240-pound tight end hails from California and was unheralded coming out of high school. He fits the measurements for the prototypical Brian Wozniak tight end. He hit the portal after the departure of the Vandals' coaching staff, he told 247Sports.
The Spartans are not afraid to target anyone who fits with their program and culture. For Michigan State to have recruited Mini this hard is a telling sign.
Mini had announced his offer from Michigan State on Christmas Eve.
The Spartans have made big moves throughout the winter window. One can surmise that spring could be even more prosperous.
The portal is different this winter, per Corey Robinson of 247Sports:
"The winter window of the NCAA transfer portal opened on Monday, December 9th at midnight Eastern. Prior to that time, only grad transfers and players who have had a head coaching change could enter the portal. Upon entering, players can commit anytime between now and the start of their school's Spring semester - if they so choose to be eligible to practice with their new team in the spring. Enrollment is the only binding component of the transfer portal, so all commitments are technically tentative in nature. The window of new players being allowed to enter the portal will end on December 28th at 11:59 EST, even though compliance departments will have an additional 48 hours to submit the paperwork that was submitted to them prior to that deadline. After that, the next chance for players to enter the portal will be the spring window that will be open between April 16th to April 29th, 2025."
