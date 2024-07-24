Multiple Michigan State Players Receive National Recognition
As Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith inch closer to the upcoming season’s first kickoff, they do so with many hopes and expectations but also realistic about the difficulties ahead. One of the most significant difficulties centered around Michigan State’s roster is the lack of talent. This is why Michigan State has received mostly subpar reviews heading into this season.
Recently, 14 writers who cover the Big Ten for various outlets within the USA TODAY Sports Network submitted ballots that determined the network’s 2024 preseason all-Big Ten teams. Michigan State, which is in the beginning stages of a new coaching regime, only had one player voted to the team but had another player who received votes as well.
Punter Ryan Eckley was voted to the team after an outstanding 2023 season. Last season, he averaged 46.7 yards per punt. Last season, 24 of Eckley’s 56 punts went for at least 50 yards, a fantastic accomplishment for the talented punter. Linebacker Cal Haladay did not make the all-Big Ten team. However, he did receive all-conference votes from the group of Big Ten writers, as he is expected to have a productive season for Michigan State.
While Michigan State only had one player to make USA Today’s all-conference team, many schools that the Spartans will face this season have multiple players on the list. This is a testament to how challenging Michigan State’s schedule is this upcoming season. They will play two teams ranked in the top five of preseason polls, Ohio State and Oregon. Both schools have multiple players who were voted to the all-conference team. Ohio State led all Big Ten schools, with seven players being voted to the all-conference team. Michigan had the second-most players voted to the all-conference team with four.
Coach Smith, who enters his first season at the helm in East Lansing, will undoubtedly have his work cut out for him this season as Michigan State begins rebuilding. Although Michigan State does have talent on the roster, especially after securing the 12th-ranked transfer portal class in the country, Coach Smith still has a roster that is ranked in the bottom half of the Big Ten.
