New Prediction Has Spartans Landing Portal LB
Michigan State has made it clear through their actions this winter window that they are in the market for a linebacker. After losing Jordan Turner and Cal Haladay, that much is obvious.
They just hosted Brigham Young linebacker Aisea Moa, and it looks like they will land him. On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine has now projected the Spartans to land Moa. It marks a big day in which 247Sports projected the Spartans to land wide receiver Evan Boyd from Central Michigan.
Moa, 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds, was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and he was targeted by head coach Jonathan Smith and Co. when they were at Oregon State. Moa played all over in high school and some have him currently listed as an edge.
His versatility certainly makes him more valuable. Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi likes his linebackers to be comfortable in coverage and physical. Downhill tackles that can handle themselves if they have to go the other direction in pass coverage.
One could see Moa potentially fitting in the Jordan Hall mold, splitting time as an off-the-ball linebacker and the standup rush end in Rossi's hybrid 4-3 defense. The Spartans, despite losing two key snap-getters at the second level, aren't thin at the linebacker position.
The biggest question mark is at rush end, which is why they have driven hard for the position in the winter window. It will be interesting to see what that versatility does for Moa in regard to an NIL package.
Per CBS Sports' John Talty, "Edge-rushers can still warrant big money, and some even in that nearly seven-figure range, but the market has deflated a bit overall, according to sources in the space. You can generally get a quality edge-rusher in the neighborhood of $500,000 or slightly more."
Off the ball linebackers, Talty reported, were tough to pin down.
"Because there was a disparity in conversations with sources in the cost between an elite off-ball linebacker who can rush the passer and a starting middle linebacker," he wrote. "Multiple insiders put the high end at $600,000."
None of this matters right now as Moa has yet to commit, but if he does, it will be interesting to keep an eye on as the Spartans continue to stock up on edge rushers and linebackers. Moa's versatility could garner a big price tag if the Spartans see something special in him, and there is only so much NIL to go around as the portal season moves forward.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation.
