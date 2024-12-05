Nick Marsh Gave MSU Fans Something to Look Forward to
Michigan State's season had a lot of rocky moments, from starting off the season looking sharp, to doing a complete 180 and losing all sense of offensive production. Although the season was one to push away, freshman wide receiver Nick Marsh gave MSU something to hold on to.
Marsh, in his first season playing college ball, stood out from the other wide receivers on the MSU roster. Marsh finished his season leading the Spartans in receiving yards, with 649 in 41 receptions. Averaging 15.8 yards per reception, Marsh may be the light at the end of the tunnel for this MSU football program.
Marsh had the longest reception on the team as well, going for 77 yards and collecting three touchdowns under his belt. Starting off your first season and leading the team in a crucial statistic over experienced members can only be an uplifting thought for Marsh.
While the Spartans season did not take people by storm, Marsh was able to bring some life to the lackluster MSU offense. He finished 15th among wide receivers in the Big Ten with his total receiving yards, with the next MSU player coming in at 22nd in Montorie Foster Jr.
The Spartans' offense was heavily leaned on Marsh and Foster Jr. and even saw production from their tight end, Jack Velling. With Foster completing his final year, the torch may now be passed to Marsh.
Velling and Marsh will most likely be the go-to options for Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles. With MSU fans upset about how things went in Jonathan Smith's first season in East Lansing, the Spartans are going to need to work this offseason to better the program and give fans a team to root for.
MSU will open the 2025 season on Aug. 30 against Western Michigan, in hopes of kicking off a much better season with the help of soon-to-be star Nick Marsh.
