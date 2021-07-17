One Michigan State Football player named to Fox Sports' All-time Big Ten Team

Fox Sports released its all-time Big Ten football team on Tuesday, and one Michigan State Spartan made the cut.

East Lansing, Mich. – Fox Sports released its all-time Big Ten football team on Tuesday morning, and the final result included one Michigan State Spartan.

Charles Rogers, a former Spartan wide receiver, is MSU's lone representative alongside Ohio State's David Boston and Michigan's Desmond Howard with Justin Fields, who played quarterback at OSU for two seasons, directly under center.

Unsurprisingly, the Buckeyes led the way with nine selections, followed by Wisconsin (four), Michigan (three), and Minnesota (two). Purdue, Penn State, Iowa, and Michigan State all featured one selection.

From 2000-02, Rogers put on quite the show in East Lansing, hauling in 135 receptions for 2,821 yards and 27 touchdowns, which remains a program record.

After catching 38 passes for 1,351 yards and 13 scores in 2002, he won the Biletnikoff Award, recognizing the nation's best receiver, and was named a unanimous All-American.

Following his college career, Rogers was selected with the second overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.

The Saginaw native passed away due to liver failure in November 2019 at 39 years of age.

