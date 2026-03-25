Bill Belichick Had Very Predictable First Statement About Hall of Fame Snub

One of the biggest football controversies of 2026 so far is Bill Belichick’s Hall of Fame snub. The legendary NFL coach was fully expected to be inducted in the Class of 2026 on his first ballot, but his voting numbers shockingly fell short.

Belichick isn’t the first legendary coach to be snubbed on his first HOF ballot, and he certainly won’t be the last. But, out of all the coaches in recent history, Belichick seemed like the biggest lock for making it to Canton on his first ballot.

The now UNC head coach addressed the snub for seemingly the first time on Tuesday during the Tar Heels’ first day of spring practice. He unsurprisingly didn’t sound too bothered by the Hall of Fame’s decision.

“No, I’m focused on coaching this team and focused on getting Carolina football to the highest level I can,” Belichick said, via the Fayetteville Observer. “That’s what I’ve always ... I focus about what I can do. Things that are out of my control, I don’t worry about.”

Why some HOF voters didn’t pick Bill Belichick this year

There’s plenty of reasons why some Hall of Fame voters didn’t vote for Belichick this year. For instance, Vahe Gregorian ofThe Kansas City Star explained that he elected to choose the three senior players this year. In the current Hall of Fame voting process, coaches, contributors and senior players are all grouped together in one voting session while modern-era player candidates are voted on in a separate group. The inductees need 80% of the vote to be inducted—Belichick received 40 of a possible 50 votes.

It doesn’t sound like the Hall of Fame plans to change the way this voting process specifically with the groups outlined above any time soon. HOF president Jim Porter shared in an interview after the Belichick controversy that he was not inclined to change grouping coaches and contributors with senior players as that has worked over previous decades although it’s being brought into question now.

There’s no doubt that Belichick will make the Hall of Fame, probably even next year at the earliest. Patriots owner Robert Kraft also wasn’t selected after being a finalist for the first time in a decade of being eligible. Here’s the list of the Class of 2026 inductees.

Belichick’s former players spoke out against Hall of Fame voting after snub

Shortly after the news of Belichick’s snub was announced, Tom Brady was understandably asked his thoughts on his former Patriots coach’s fate. He vouched for the coach he won six Super Bowl titles with.

“I don’t understand it,” Brady said one day after the snub. “I mean I was with him every day, if he’s not a first ballot Hall of Famer, there’s really no coach that should ever be a first ballot Hall of Famer. Which is completely ridiculous, because people deserve it.”

Kraft gave a statement on Belichick the same day as Brady.

“Whatever perceptions may exist about any personal differences between Bill and me, I strongly believe Bill Belichick's record and body of work speak for themselves,” Kraft said. “... He is the greatest coach of all time and he unequivocally deserves to be a unanimous first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer.”

Current Patriots coach Mike Vrabel shared during a press conference that he has no doubt at all that Belichick will be inducted in the Hall of Fame at some point.

“I’m sure Bill will get in,” Vrabel said. “That’s something that’s well out of my control. I know that the time here with Bill [was] eight great years—the teammates, and everybody else that we had. I’m sure that Bill will get into Canton.”

Former Patriot Rob Gronkowski called Belichick’s snub “ridiculous” when talking about the situation.

“Ridiculous,” Gronkowski said. “Coach Belichick needs to be in the Hall of Fame, and it needed to be a first ballot. Now there’s no such thing as a first ballot Hall of Fame coach. No other coach ever in history should go first ballot. There’s a guy out there, Andy Reid, but he can’t go first ballot now because Coach Belichick wasn’t first ballot.”

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