Oregon's Ground Game Got the Best of Michigan State
Michigan State has had a recent streak of misfortune after starting the season on a three-game winning streak.
The Spartans have followed a winning streak with a losing streak. After losing a winnable game against Boston College, the Spartans lost by 31 points to Ohio State and 21 to Oregon. Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith said the Spartans’ loss to Oregon on Friday was similar to its loss to Ohio State in Week 5.
"Yeah, it was similar to last week,” Smith said after Friday's loss. “You're picking and choosing. That quarterback is a good player, so you give him a bunch of one-on-ones to stop the run, going to get exposed that way.
“But they did, they had great balance on both sides of it, throwing it, running it. We needed to find a way to get them one-dimensional. Didn't do it tonight."
Smith noted that Oregon’s running backs did various things well, keeping Michigan State’s defense on its heels. Smith pointed out that Michigan State has struggled against the run in previous games, and Oregon tried to attack the weaknesses Michigan State displayed in previous games.
"Yeah, and they leaked out on it a couple of times,” Smith said. “Schematically, they challenge you. We've got stuff on tape, so what they've seen on tape, they tried to attack.
“They ran it different ways, different formations, with the motion, with the athletes, with the ability of the quarterback to pull it and run it himself. There's a lot to cover with that offense."
The Spartans could have a larger issue. Ohio State and Oregon are undoubtedly two of the best teams in the country. However, the Spartans gave up nearly 200 rushing yards to Ohio State and over 200 rushing yards to Oregon. They also allowed Boston College to rush for over 150 yards and over 130 to Florida Atlantic.
The Spartans’ run defense is an issue. As Michigan State tries to find another three wins to make it to six wins and a bowl game, it will have to do a better job against the run. Michigan State has struggled against the run in nearly every game this season. Other teams will pick up on this as the season continues, just like Oregon did on Friday.
