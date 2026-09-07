Pat Fitzgerald Names MSU's Standouts from Week 1 vs. Toledo

EAST LANSING --- Michigan State finally has some in-game data to comb over.

The Spartans' season got off to a bit of a mixed start with their 30-20 win over Toledo . New MSU head coach Pat Fitzgerald spoke Monday about the players who stood out against the Rockets while also previewing the team's next game against Eastern Michigan (1-1 overall, 1-0 MAC).

Offensive Player of the Week: WR Rodney Bullard Jr.

Michigan State wide receiver Rodney Bullard Jr. (3) celebrates a touchdown against Toledo during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan State got a couple of nice performances on offense, but Fitzgerald and the team named wide receiver Rodney Bullard Jr. as the Offensive Player of the Week for the season opener. Bullard caught seven passes on 11 targets for 90 yards and a touchdown. That score was on fourth down during the fourth quarter, which gave MSU the lead for good. Bullard also made a great catch on the ensuing two-point conversion to importantly make the lead seven instead of five.

"I think his performance speaks for itself with a touchdown catch and the two-point conversion," Fitzgerald said Monday.

Michigan State wide receiver Rodney Bullard Jr. (3) celebrates a touchdown against Toledo during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The leap Bullard has seemed to make this offseason is impressive, especially given the circumstances. He didn't even know if he was actually going to play this season, as he fought the NCAA for a waiver.

Bullard had a hearing against the NCAA set before he was finally granted eligibility for the 2026 season back on Aug. 24. Had Michigan State not had Bullard available on Friday, things could've been different in a bad way.

Defensive Player of the Week: DT Eli Coenen

Michigan State’s Eli Coenen, left, pressures Toledo’s John Alan Richter during the third quarter on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest defensive standout during Week 1 was defensive tackle Eli Coenen . That was hardly much of a surprise. Coenen immediately made a difference by getting a hand on a pass during the opening drive of the game. PFF credited him with four pressures as a pass-rusher during the game, which is a pretty impressive number for an interior defensive lineman.

"Eli had a really good game," Fitzgerald said. "Three tackles, a TFL, a sack, a QB hit, the PBU. I know that may be different than your stats officially. You can keep your official stats. We'll do ours that are more accurate. It's no disrespect to the statisticians in this world. We get the opportunity to go back and watch tape. I just have a bone to pick because I finished my career with 299 tackles."

Shoutouts on Offensive Line

Michigan State offensive lineman Trent Fraley (63) practice ahead of the Toledo game at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

C Trent Fraley

Fitzgerald was also pleased with what he got out of North Dakota State transfer Trent Fraley at center. He finished with the second-highest PFF grade on the offense in his Michigan State debut, earning a 76.9 mark (quarterback Alessio Milivojevic received an 85.4). Fraley didn't allow a single pressure and got the best grades on the offensive line for run blocking.

"The big playmaker this week was Trent Fraley," Fitzgerald said. "As a staff, we thought he played really well."

Michigan State offensive lineman Robert Wright Jr. (71) celebrates a touchdown scored by wide receiver Rodney Bullard Jr. (not in the photo) against Toledo during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

OT Robert Wright Jr.

Friday's game had a pair of viral moments. The first was when a Toledo defender pulled down Cam Edwards' pants to expose his backside a bit on a tackle. The second involved offensive tackle Robert Wright Jr. vomiting right as the ball was snapped during the Spartans' two-point conversion in the fourth quarter. Fitzgerald gave Wright his due for still executing the play despite the obvious.

"Absolutely phenomenal job by Robert staying in the fight," he said. "That was absolutely disgusting."

Michigan State OL Robert Wright Jr. PUKED — WHILE BLOCKING — during a two-point conversion.



Video by @BenShockley_ and @Owen_Oszust pic.twitter.com/yXRF5bX2Tr — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 5, 2026

Apparently, this isn't the first time Wright has puked on the football field. It happened while he was at Georgia Southern one time, but no video of it got around as this one did.

"I asked him today on the field," Fitzgerald said. "I'm like, 'Have you ever gone viral before?' 'He's like, coach, I did that at Georgia Southern, and nobody noticed.' I go, 'Welcome to the Big Ten, welcome to Michigan State.' People are gonna notice."

Practice/Scout Team Players of the Week

Michigan State quarterback Peyton Babbit readies to throw during a drill on the first day of fall camp on Thursday, August 6, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Fitzgerald is also keeping a version of the weekly tradition Jonathan Smith had: Practice or Scout Team Players of the Week. The honors from Week 1, which were voted on by the team, went to quarterback Peyton Babbit (offense), linebacker Adam Shaw (defense), and rush end Cory House Jr. (special teams).

All three of those players are true freshmen. Babbit is a walk-on who flipped to Michigan State from D-II Saginaw Valley State late in the recruiting process. Shaw is a linebacker who has made plenty of noise; it wouldn't be surprising if he sees a bit of action this year. House has also impressed early in his career with his length and frame that don't feel typical for a freshman.

Full Pat Fitzgerald Presser