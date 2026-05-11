Why Adding Wright Jr. Solidifies MSU's Future at O-Line

Michigan State football has several promising future options at offensive tackle on the roster.

The Spartans are currently projected to start UConn transfer Ben Murawski at left tackle and returnee Conner Moore at right tackle. Both of them are entering their final seasons of eligibility, though. Incoming Georgia Southern transfer Robert Wright Jr. can become a big part of the future solution, though.

Michigan State's Conner Moore, left, blocks Eli Coenen during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wright's Career So Far

MSU got the commitment of Wright from the transfer portal on Jan. 8. He's headed into his redshirt junior season, but he still actually should have three years of eligibility remaining. Injuries held him to three total appearances during his first two seasons of college football before he finally played 12 games last season.

Wright was pretty impressive during the 2025 campaign with Georgia Southern. He started the final 11 games of the season and played 752 offensive snaps. Nearly all of those snaps came at right tackle.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans offensive line coach Nick Tabacca instructs players during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

According to PFF, Wright allowed five sacks and 20 pressures across 436 pass-blocking snaps last season. What was most impressive, though, was the fact that Wright was never called for a penalty last season (accepted or declined). Moore, for reference, was penalized seven times last season as the Spartans' right tackle.

Wright also had a pass-blocking grade of 74.9, which also ranked fourth among all Sun Belt offensive tackles last season (min. 350 such snaps). MSU currently lists him at 6-foot-5 and 294 pounds.

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the crowd during a timeout in the first half of the Spartans basketball game against Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Path Forward at MSU

That's all led to Wright being one of Michigan State's more touted transfer portal prospects this offseason. Wright finished ranked 426th overall in On3's transfer portal rankings this past cycle, including 32nd among offensive tackles.

Wright is still projected as a backup for now, but there is a path for him to start immediately in 2026. Moore was getting a fair number of reps at right guard during spring ball, potentially because of the ongoing injury to Luka Vincic , but that opens up the right tackle spot again. Rising redshirt sophomore Rakeem Johnson was getting first-team at right tackle instead, but there is a long way to go until MSU's Week 1 game against Toledo .

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Getting Wright should still ease some of the stress on Pat Fitzgerald as they reset the offensive line next season. There is a chance that Michigan State's entire starting five will be seniors this coming season. Wright can easily shift to right tackle, and returnee Rustin Young also has plenty of eligibility ahead of himself at left tackle.

Michigan State mascot Sparty carries a flag during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI